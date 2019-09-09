The Verona boys soccer team was ranked second overall and Middleton fifth overall in the state in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Verona was ranked second, Middleton fourth and Madison East eighth in Division 1. Milwaukee Marquette, the top-ranked team overall, was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
Sauk Prairie was ranked seventh and Monona Grove eighth in Division 2.
Brookfield East remained top-ranked.
In Division 3, McFarland was ranked sixth and Mount Horeb seventh. Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1.
University School of Milwaukee stayed top-ranked in Division 4.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
Boys soccer weekly state rankings
Overall
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Verona; 3, Hartland Arrowhead; 4, Brookfield East; 5, Middleton.
Division 1
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 4-0-0 (1); 2, Verona 3-0-1 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 4-0-0 (5); 4, Middleton 3-0-1 (3); 5, Sussex Hamilton 2-1-0 (10); 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2-0-1 (6); 7, Hudson 3-1-1 (7); 8, Madison East 3-1-0 (UR); 9, Mequon Homestead 4-0-0 (UR); 10, Wales Kettle Moraine 2-1-0 (9).
Division 2
1, Brookfield East 1-1-1 (1); 2, Wauwatosa East 3-0-0 (8); 3, Whitefish Bay 2-3-0 (4); 4, Glendale Nicolet 2-2-0 (3); 5, Cedarburg 1-3-1 (2); 6, Wauwatosa West 6-1-0 (5); 7, Sauk Prairie 4-0-0 (UR); 8, Monona Grove 2-1-1 (UR); 9, Waukesha West 3-2-0 (9); 10, New Richmond 6-1-0 (10).
Division 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3-1-1 (1); 2, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 2-1-0 (3); 3, New Berlin West 3-0-1 (4); 4, Delavan-Darien 4-0-1 (5); 5, Milwaukee Pius XI 4-1-0 (6); 6, McFarland 2-1-1 (2); 7, Mount Horeb 2-1-0 (7); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1-0 (8); 9, Rice Lake 4-0-0 (UR); 10, Seymour 2-0-0 (10).
Division 4
1, University School of Milwaukee 4-0-0 (1); 2, Racine Prairie School 1-1-1 (2); 3, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 3-0-1 (3); 4, Kohler 3-1-1 (5); 5, Oostburg 5-0-0 (9); 6, tie, Kenosha St. Joseph 4-1-0 (7); 6, tie, Racine St. Catherine’s 1-3-0 (6); 6, tie, Sturgeon Bay 2-2-1 (4); 9, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 4-0-0 (8); 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3-1-0 (UR).