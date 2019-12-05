Verona senior Sam Lynch was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ high school boys soccer All-America team for the 2019 fall season.
Lynch helped lead Verona to the WIAA Division 1 state championship this fall. It was Verona’s first state appearance. The Wildcats won the Big Eight Conference title for the second consecutive year.
Waukesha West senior forward Erich Legut and Lynch were players from Wisconsin who made the All-America team.
The association announced Wednesday its high school boys and girls All-America teams for the 2019 fall season.
Among the 131 high school All-Americans (72 boys, 59 girls), four girls and four boys earned All-America recognition for a second time in their high school careers and senior Louisa Essuman from The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, earned All-America honors for the third time.
Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America teams are scheduled to be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America ceremony and reception Jan. 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center in conjunction with the 2020 United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Verona senior midfielder Eliot Popkewitz was named to the Great Lakes All-Region team with several other players from Wisconsin, including Lynch and Legut.
The 2019 United Soccer Coaches Fall Boys and Girls High School All-America and All-Region Teams were posted in the Awards Central section of UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.
Girls soccer is played in the spring in Wisconsin.