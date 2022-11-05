Verona boys soccer uses powerful ally to upend powerhouse Milwaukee Marquette for state championship

MILWAUKEE — Despite a one-goal halftime deficit in Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state title match, Verona boys soccer coach Dave Perkins remained confident.

After winning the opening coin flip, Perkins and his team put their plan into action. It was based on the Wildcats having a powerful ally in the second half — one that most definitely would have Verona’s back.

Second-seeded Verona, choosing to have a significant wind at its back in the second half, scored twice in the second 40 minutes and claimed the state championship with a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

And the Wildcats were definitely blown away by the result.

“We wanted to weather the storm and then we wanted to unleash our true formation in the second half,” Perkins said. “… They got one, but we didn’t blink. They weren’t afraid. The message at halftime was, `Now let’s show them who we are.’ These guys responded big time. It was fantastic.”

Senior Brian Vazquez scored the equalizer for Verona (21-3-0) at the 44-minute, 36-second mark and junior Connor Gage scored the decisive goal off a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box at 57:06.

“We knew we’d have to win the second half with the wind,” said Gage, who has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin. “We dominated that second half with the wind, and, obviously, won (the match). It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life.”

The title was Verona’s second in three state appearances. The Wildcats won the state championship in 2019, then lost in the semifinals last year.

“I can’t believe it still,” Vazquez said. “I still think it’s a dream. But it’s everything we wanted since the beginning of the season. It’s everything I wanted since I started in high school soccer. It’s what you dream for as a high school soccer player. Now it’s a reality. It’s amazing.”

While the heavy rains that hindered play in the earlier Division 2 match between Oregon and Whitefish Bay had subsided, the 25 to 35 mph winds — with gusts even higher — were a major factor.

Perkins acknowledged there was risk to selecting to play with the wind in Verona’s face in the first half. He said the plan could have backfired had Marquette (15-8-2) scored several first-half goals.

But Marquette, which won the past two state titles and has a WIAA-leading 16 state championships, scored only once.

Hilltoppers senior Liam Nelson opened the scoring with a goal at 22:30. Junior forward Felix Huwiler headed a ball from the end line to Nelson, who converted from in front of the net.

The Wildcats used a 4-5-1 formation in the first half to limit the Hilltoppers’ attack, then moved Vazquez from a defensive wing back to a forward while switching to a more offensive formation in the second half.

“We felt really good going into the half only one down and they only had five shots on goal,” Perkins said. “We felt very confident where we were at that point.”

The Wildcats outshot the Hilltoppers 10-0 in the second half, after being outshot 5-1 in the first half. Verona senior goalkeeper Liam Updegrove made three first-half saves.

Vazquez turned and fired a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box that tied the game.

“I just let it rip,” Vazquez said. “We said, `Coming out (in the second half), just shoot.’ The wind was a big factor. … I saw my opportunity to shoot. The wind did its job and it was in the back of the net. And it was just the momentum that we needed.”

Perkins said: “That goal he had was a monster.”

Gage said the Wildcats always can count on Vazquez to deliver.

“He has a great left foot,” Gage said. “I always trust him to strike it. Once that one went in, I was pretty confident we were going to win the game.”

Gage, who scored 33 goals this season, made sure the Wildcats did.

On the free kick, he said he was aiming for the top left corner, but the wind took hold and moved it dramatically past Marquette senior goalkeeper C.J. Deslongchamps.

“I think the wind kind of took it,” Gage said. “But I’m not going to complain.”

Gage said he believed the Wildcats could win the state championship from the beginning of the season. They finished with 12 consecutive victories and scored 73 of their program-record 119 goals in those 12 matches.

“We have so much talent, great coaching,” Gage said. “I’m so proud of everybody. I knew we had the talent, so we just had to put the pieces together and it came together at the right time. So, I’m super excited.”

Perkins took over the Verona program in 2020. Chris Handrick stepped down as coach after leading Verona to the 2019 title.

Perkins said the championship was a testament to the team’s work ethic.

He said he told the team, “Those guys (in 2019) put us on the map. Today is your chance to remind people we are staying on the map.”

That Verona defeated perennial power Marquette made it even more meaningful, Perkins said.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Perkins said about his team. “This is sweet. I’ve been chasing this one for 20 years. … This is awesome.”