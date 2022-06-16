Valiant defensive effort, Erelyn Apel in net can't keep Sauk Prairie girls soccer alive in state semis

MILWAUKEE — In their second meeting with teams all season long, the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team has continually improved upon their first result.

While the fourth-seeded Eagles were able to accomplish that feat again Thursday, they couldn’t fully flip the script. Facing top-seeded and reigning state champion Whitefish Bay, Sauk Prairie bettered their 2-1 loss from mid-May but suffered a 1-0 loss to the Blue Dukes in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Erelyn Apel made eight saves but couldn’t prevent junior Lucia Englund’s goal just past the hour mark as the Blue Dukes knocked off the Eagles one win from the title game for the second straight season.

“I think we just weren’t scared this time. We knew we had to come out and be as strong as we could, play with the most energy we could; and not let them score and get us down, and stop our momentum,” senior Katelyn Fishnick said.

“Don’t worry about the score, leave it on the field and give it all you have. That was our plan and it feels good because last year we just shut down a little bit.”

The Eagles (16-7-1) never shut down, in fact, they picked up where they left off from the team’s opening meeting. After keeping the Blue Dukes (21-4-2) scoreless the final 55-plus minutes of that earlier loss, the Eagles kept a clean sheet through the opening hour Thursday.

Whitefish Bay broke through with a familiar spark.

Englund, the Blue Dukes' leading scorer, scored for the 27th time this season for the game’s only tally. The junior forward picked up the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box as Apel was handcuffed with the ball in no man's land, and without a defender breaking for it, she came out to try to smother it.

Recognizing that, Englund curled a shot for the bottom right corner. It narrowly escaped the outstretched arms of a diving Apel, clipped the inside of the post and found the back of the net with 61 minutes, 18 seconds played.

“It was just inside (the box), no one was going for it and she shot it. It was a great shot,” Apel said.

The opening strike came just seconds after the Eagles (16-7-1) nearly scored. After scoring the lone Sauk Prairie tally in the teams' opening game straight off a corner kick, Fishnick went for it again. Playing the wind, the UW-Green Bay commit went for another score, only this time Blue Dukes keeper Riley Franklin was up to the task.

The junior punched clear the shot attempt and Whitefish Bay cleared the loose ball, ultimately leading to Englund's lone goal.

Sauk Prairie fought to answer the goal over the 15-plus minutes like it did in their first meeting, but nothing materialized. Sophomore McKayla Paukner loaded up a long-range shot on Franklin in the final 10 minutes but the Blue Dukes goalie wasn't flustered by the short hop before the goal line.

“They’ve been here, they know how to do this and this is an expectation for them at this point,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “We’re striving to be there, and the moment was definitely not too big for them; they were ready to come out and do what they wanted to do.”

Scoring opportunities eluded the Eagles all game. The Blue Dukes' frenetic defense was on top of Sauk Prairie throughout and they continually won 50/50 balls while being perfectly positioned to pick off pass after pass.

“They’re everywhere. They have so much talent where they just know where the ball is going to go, they know how to tackle right and win the ball. It’s hard to play against,” Fishnick said.

Whitefish Bay coach Rob Dubinski added: “We knew how good they are defensively and what kind of firepower they have, so we had to make sure we got numbers behind the ball and kept defending.”

While Sauk Prairie's offense had a hard time solving Whitefish Bay, the Eagles defense, especially Apel, held its own in the first half. The sophomore goalkeeper made five saves in a variety of ways, including a pair of charging smothers and a leaping save off a curled in shot from the edge of the 18-yard box that had eyes for the far right side of the net.

Kornish admitted Apel’s steely resolve in net is “nothing really new for us,” but that doesn’t diminish the job she did halting a Blue Dukes offense that has 56 goals on the season.

“If you’re going to win a game at state, or win state, you need to have to have performances like that and she gave us everything she had,” he added. “She was standing on her head with some of those saves, and I can’t talk enough about her composure in there as a sophomore.”

Those lofty expectations can now shift to the entire Eagles team looking ahead to next season. Despite seeing its season end shy of a first-ever state title, Sauk Prairie made history returning to state for the second consecutive year for the first time.

While Fishnick and a slew of other senior playmakers are leaving, Kornish, Apel and the rest of the returning Eagles aren’t setting their sights lower.

“I’m not really sure if that’s going to be the case, but you always hope,” Apel said. “This program can do good things if we work hard and keep it going.”

Kornish added: “They’re going to be absolutely massive holes to fill, but as a program this is our expectation now. We’ve got a group of incredibly hungry sophomores, incredibly hungry juniors that will push to be back here (next year).”

Sauk Prairie;0;0;—;0

Whitefish Bay;0;1;—;1

Second half: WB — L. Englund, 61:18.

Corner kicks: SP 3, WB 4. Shots on goal: SP 1, WB 9.

Saves: SP (Er. Apel) 8, WB (Franklin) 1.

