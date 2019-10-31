Prep boys soccer photo: Madison West goalkeeper Oscar Herrera

Madison West goalkeeper Oscar Herrera prepares to make a free kick during a recent game.

 MARCUS BERGHAHN -- Contributed

Due to this week's snowy and wet weather, several changes have been made to the area and state schedule for WIAA boys soccer sectional semifinals.

The Lake Mills and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld boys played their Division 3 sectional final on Wednesday, with the L-Cats taking a 2-1 victory.

In the other half of the sectional, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran beat Beaver Dam Wayland, 3-2, on Wednesday.

The L-Cats and Lightning will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Pitch, with a state semifinal berth on the line.

Both area Division 1 sectionals have been postponed to Friday. Now, Middleton will meet Verona at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona at 4 p.m. Friday, and Madison East and Madison West will meet at Goodman Pitch at 4 p.m. Friday.

Those winners will do battle for a state semifinal berth at Sun Prairie at 4 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 2, Sauk Prairie's 6 p.m. sectional semifinal match at Elkhorn has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In the other bracket of the sectional, the semifinal between Monona Grove and Oregon has been postponed to 7 p.m. Friday at Oregon.

In Division 3, Platteville/Lancaster's game at McFarland has been pushed back to 5 p.m. Friday at McFarland, and Mount Horeb vs. Delavan-Darien, has been postponed and relocated to Lake Geneva Badger with a 6 p.m. Friday start.

All sectional finals are scheduled for Saturday. The state tournament will run Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The latest WIAA boys soccer sectional semifinal schedule, updated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday:

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

DIVISION 4

Madison Country Day sectional

Lake Mills 2, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 1

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3, Beaver Dam Wayland 2

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

Middleton (13-5-3) vs. Verona (17-1-2) at Reddan Soccer Park, Verona, postponed to 4 p.m. Friday

Madison East (10-5-2) vs. Madison West (11-4-2) at Madison Area Technical College, postponed to 4 p.m. Friday

West Allis Hale sectional

Kenosha Tremper (9-7-2) vs. Racine Case (15-3-4) at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee Pulaski co-op (4-4-0) at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (12-3-5), 6 p.m.

Hartland Arrowhead sectional

Neenah (16-1-1) vs. Hartland Arrowhead (16-1-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Mequon Homestead (18-1-0) vs. Milwaukee Marquette (19-1-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park, 7 p.m.

Appleton North sectional

Hudson (17-3-2) at Eau Claire Memorial (17-1-3), 3 p.m.

Green Bay Preble (12-4-5) at Appleton North (11-3-4), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Elkhorn sectional

Sauk Prairie at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

Monona Grove at Oregon, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday

West Allis Central sectional

Brookfield Central vs. Wauwatosa West at Whitman Middle School, Wauwatosa, 7 p.m.

Wauwatosa East at Waukesha West, 7 p.m.

New Richmond sectional

New Richmond at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Hortonville, 7 p.m.

UW-Oshkosh sectional

Cedarburg at Brookfield East

Glendale Nicolet at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

Platteville/Lancaster at McFarland, 5 p.m.

Mount Horeb vs. Delavan-Darien at Lake Geneva Badger, 6 p.m.

Kewaskum sectional

Milwaukee St. Thomas More at Shorewood, 7 p.m.

New Berlin West vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Carroll University, Waukesha, 7 p.m.

Waupaca sectional

Unity/St. Croix Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran at Waupaca, 4 p.m.

Plymouth sectional

Sheboygan Falls at Seymour, 3:30 p.m.

Plymouth at Green Bay Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Racine Prairie sectional

Racine St. Catherine’s at Racine Prairie, 4 p.m.

Whitefish Bay Dominican at Brookfield Academy, 4 p.m.

Nekoosa sectional

Washburn co-op at Eagle River Northland Pines, 3 p.m.

Marshfield Columbus at Arcadia, 4 p.m.

Kohler sectional

Kohler at Oostburg, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian vs. Sturgeon Bay at Clark Field, Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

Middleton vs. Verona at Reddan Soccer Park, Verona, 7 p.m.

Madison East vs. Madison West at Madison Area Technical College, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Elkhorn sectional

Monona Grove at Oregon, 7 p.m.

