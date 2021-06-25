Two early goals prove to be more than enough to send McFarland girls soccer team to state final

MILWAUKEE — It took 21 minutes for the McFarland soccer team’s offense to take care of business on Friday afternoon.

And the defense carried things the rest of the way.

The Spartans scored an early goal on a penalty kick, added another in the 21st minute, and concentrated on defense from there to earn a 2-0 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The victory propelled the Spartans (15-0-0), ranked No. 1 by state coaches but seeded second in the state field, into Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Plymouth (18-0-0), ranked third by state coaches.

Plymouth advanced with a 2-1 victory over Ashland (19-2) on Friday afternoon.

Just 5 minutes, 28 seconds into play, an Eisenhower player was called for a hand ball inside the penalty box. Jaelyn White sent a low shot under the diving arms of Eisenhower goalkeeper Melissa DeRome for a 1-0 lead.

Later, Greta Blau sent a pass to Sydney Feldner that Feldner converted for a 2-0 lead at 20:45.