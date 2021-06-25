 Skip to main content
Two early goals prove to be more than enough to send McFarland girls soccer team to state final
WIAA D3 STATE GIRLS SOCCER | McFARLAND 2, EISENHOWER 0

MILWAUKEE — It took 21 minutes for the McFarland soccer team’s offense to take care of business on Friday afternoon.

And the defense carried things the rest of the way.

The Spartans scored an early goal on a penalty kick, added another in the 21st minute, and concentrated on defense from there to earn a 2-0 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The victory propelled the Spartans (15-0-0), ranked No. 1 by state coaches but seeded second in the state field, into Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Plymouth (18-0-0), ranked third by state coaches.

Plymouth advanced with a 2-1 victory over Ashland (19-2) on Friday afternoon.

Just 5 minutes, 28 seconds into play, an Eisenhower player was called for a hand ball inside the penalty box. Jaelyn White sent a low shot under the diving arms of Eisenhower goalkeeper Melissa DeRome for a 1-0 lead.

Later, Greta Blau sent a pass to Sydney Feldner that Feldner converted for a 2-0 lead at 20:45.

McFarland allowed Eisenhower only five shots on goal, and Spartans goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt made four saves, three of them in the second half.

Plymouth beat Ashland on a tie-breaking goal in the 64th minute by Maggie Munson, assisted by Tara Gilbertson. Addie Plate scored Plymouth’s first goal on an assist from Munson, but Abbi Moreland tied it for the Oredockers with a penalty kick in the 41st minute.

 

WIAA DIVISION 3 GIRLS SOCCER | SEMIFINAL SUMMARIES

WIAA STATE GIRLS SOCCER

At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Division 3 semifinals

McFARLAND 2, N.B. EISENHOWER 0

New Berlin Eisenhower*0*0*—*0

McFarland*2*0*—*0

First half — M: White, 5:28 (pk); Feldner (Blau), 20:45.

Saves: NBE (DeRome) 2; M (Hildebrandt) 4. Shots on goal: NBE 5 (Hernandez 3, Micanovic 2); M 4 (White 1, Feldner 1, Dean 1, Binger 1). Corner kicks: NBE 4, M 7. Fouls: NBE 7, M 14. Offsides: NBE 0, M 5. Yellow cards: M 1 (Blattner).

PLYMOUTH 2, ASHLAND 1

Ashland*1*0*—*1

Plymouth*1*1*—*2

First half — P: Plate (Munson), 36:54; A: Moreland (pk), 40:19.

Second half — P: Munson (Gilbertson), 63:09.

Saves: A (Sprague) 2; P (Huhn) 6. Shots on goal: A 7 (Pieterek 2, Moreland 2, Meierotto 1, Clevette 1, Mika 1); P 4 (Knowles 1, Plate 1, Munson 1, Welson 1). Corner kicks: A 5, P 6. Fouls: A 6, P 5. Offsides: A 0, P 2. Yellow cards: A 1 (Meierotto).

