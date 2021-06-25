Top-ranked Whitefish Bay too much for Sauk Prairie in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer semifinal

MILWAUKEE — The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team watched its dream season come to an imperfect end Thursday.
It took the top-ranked team in the state and one of the best in the nation to score against and defeat the Eagles in a semifinal game of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Whitefish Bay got a first-half goal and punched in three more in a seven-minute stretch during the second half on its way to a 4-1 victory over Sauk Prairie (15-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park.
"We talked about this team being defined on a bigger scale than what we did today," Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. "We got to state, which was great, but we accomplished quite a bit this year and we're proud of what we accomplished, because it's something that isn't done every year.
"And we also talked about allowing this moment and this feeling that we've got right now to drive us, and to push us. We saw what a state finalist looks like. We're not there yet, but we look forward to the challenges that that's going to present in the future."
And the future looks bright for Sauk Prairie, which took just two seniors to Thursday's game. The rest of the roster includes nine juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.
"Just (from) the drive in their eyes, they want it," Kornish said.
Sauk Prairie, ranked eighth in Division 2, had not yielded a single goal through its first 15 games. Bay's Molly Keiper ended that streak, finishing a through ball from Lucia Englund at the far post at the 13-minute, 59-second mark for a 1-0 lead.
"To be completely honest with you, I think their early goal kind of settled us in a bit and it was, 'now we can just play,'" Kornish said.
The Eagles appeared to handle their first deficit of the year well. They created a corner in the 19th minute, which led to a Katelyn Fishnick shot and a Whitefish Bay handball.
Fishnick, who scored 24 goals this season, lined up for a free kick just outside the penalty box. The junior's right-footed shot beat Whitefish Bay goalkeeper Riley Franklin but struck the crossbar and bounced back near the top of the box. Fishnick fought to regain possession, but the Blue Dukes eventually cleared.
The Eagles kept coming, as McKayla Paukner split a pair of defenders with a 22nd-minute run that led to a Whitefish Bay goal kick.
Sauk Prairie kept Bay scoreless through the rest of the first half, but Bay opened the floodgates under a heavy rain during the second half.
Maggie Starker volleyed a ball from Sophia Englund to the far post from inside the box at 51:13, Lucia Englund knocked in a header after a shot by Sophia Englund hit the crossbar at 56:15, and Lucia Englund got a breakaway goal at 57:58.
Sauk Prairie ruined Bay's clean sheet when Naomi Breunig poked in a short pass from Alexis Klemm at 71:14. It was Sauk's 92nd goal of the season against four goals allowed.
Bay, which is ranked as high as ninth in the nation by national soccer websites, advanced to play in the state final. Multiple lightning delays during the morning session, including one that lasted 30 minutes during Sauk Prairie's game, pushed back the day's schedule — which also includes the Division 1 semifinals and final.
Whitefish Bay 7, Notre Dame 7
The Blue Dukes (20-0) took a 4-0 lead early in the second half, then punched across three goals in a span of 5 minutes, 2 seconds in the second half to build a 7-0 win over Notre Dame (17-3-1) in the championship game. Each Bay goal was scored by a different player, though Maggie Starker added three assists to her single goal. Notre Dame was held to three shots on goal.