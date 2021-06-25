Top-ranked Whitefish Bay too much for Sauk Prairie in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer semifinal

MILWAUKEE — The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team watched its dream season come to an imperfect end Thursday.

It took the top-ranked team in the state and one of the best in the nation to score against and defeat the Eagles in a semifinal game of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

Whitefish Bay got a first-half goal and punched in three more in a seven-minute stretch during the second half on its way to a 4-1 victory over Sauk Prairie (15-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park.

"We talked about this team being defined on a bigger scale than what we did today," Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. "We got to state, which was great, but we accomplished quite a bit this year and we're proud of what we accomplished, because it's something that isn't done every year.

"And we also talked about allowing this moment and this feeling that we've got right now to drive us, and to push us. We saw what a state finalist looks like. We're not there yet, but we look forward to the challenges that that's going to present in the future."

And the future looks bright for Sauk Prairie, which took just two seniors to Thursday's game. The rest of the roster includes nine juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.