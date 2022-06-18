'Super special' Oregon girls soccer team finishes unbeaten state championship over Whitefish Bay

MILWAUKEE — This was the matchup the Oregon girls soccer team wanted.

A heavyweight showdown with perennial power and defending champion Whitefish Bay that would test the Panthers to the fullest.

“We got to the game we wanted to get to,” Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said. “We want to play who is considered to be the best in Wisconsin and see where we stand.”

The Panthers now stand atop WIAA Division 2.

Oregon sophomore forward Katelyn Studebaker tapped in a goal after 62 minutes, 44 seconds, leading the second-seeded Panthers to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Whitefish Bay in the championship match Saturday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The winning goal, which Studebaker rebounded in off her left thigh following a shot by senior midfielder Lily Eisele, was something she said she dreamed about since she was young.

“It’s amazing,” the 5-foot-9 Studebaker said. “I’ve been doing this since I was little. … We worked so hard for this. I’m just beyond excited.”

The victory completed an unbeaten season for Oregon (23-0-1), which finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in Division 2 and overall in the state and was ranked earlier this month No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

“It’s the bond we had,” said Oregon senior goalkeeper Payton Lang, a UW-Green Bay commit who made four saves Saturday. “I think that’s really the whole reason we got to this game and were able to pull it off.

“I think the bond we had off the field and on the field I’ve never had with a team before. I love the girls so much. They always work their hearts out on the field and leave everything on the field every game, and it’s just been a pleasure working with them and playing with them.”

Oregon also was unbeaten (22-0-3) and won the Division 2 boys soccer title in the fall — also defeating Whitefish Bay 3-1.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Nichols said. “We wanted to walk out like the boys team. We are pretty stoked about that.”

The girls team had additional motivation that fueled them during a 5-0 state semifinal victory over third-seeded Cedarburg on Thursday and against Whitefish Bay (21-5-2).

That Oregon was seeded second behind third-ranked Whitefish Bay in the coaches’ seeding meeting prior to the state tournament rubbed the Panthers the wrong way.

“We had a chip on our shoulder getting the second seed,” Nichols said. “We wanted to prove everybody wrong. We kind of got that done today, so we’re pretty happy about that.”

But the high-scoring Panthers — who wound up outscoring opponents 149-3 this season (excluding one forfeit) — were in a scoreless struggle with the Blue Dukes until midway through the second half.

The Panthers’ defense, which included a key play by freshman defender Summer Steel clearing a ball three minutes into the second half, kept Whitefish Bay scoreless. Junior midfielder Sofia Englund led Whitefish Bay with two shots on goal.

Only two teams scored against Oregon this season — including Verona in a 2-2 tie.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game at all,” Lang said. “I knew that at one point we would get a goal in, and they did. They did their work and I did my part, so that’s all I needed.”

Said Nichols: “It’s like coming down off serious stress. It was a lot closer game than we thought would happen.”

After an Oregon corner kick, Eisele launched a shot from about 20 yards out in front that curled toward the left post.

Whitefish Bay junior goalie Riley Franklin (five saves) made a diving attempt, but the ball deflected off her. Studebaker was there to knock the ball into the net with her thigh.

“We always talk about following up the ball and I saw my opportunity and I just took it,” Studebaker said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the body it hits (excluding a hand ball) as long as it goes in.”

Oregon senior forward Zoey Pagels — a UW-Green Bay commit who had four shots, including two on goal — said the Panthers had opportunities and was thrilled Studebaker converted.

“We just had to focus on getting the ball into the net,” Pagels said as she carried the gold ball trophy. “It was a shot from Lily that the goalie deflected and (Studebaker) was just in the right spot and she was able to put it in, just like she’s able to do.”

Said Nichols: “She followed in a great shot by Lily Eisele and found a way to put it in the back of the net.”

The Badger West Conference champion Panthers made their seventh consecutive state appearance in seasons the tournament was played (it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and their seventh overall.

The championship was Oregon’s third (2015 over Green Bay Southwest, 2019 over Whitefish Bay).

“It feels great,” Pagels said. “That’s all I can really say. It’s really good.”

North Shore Conference champion Whitefish Bay, which has won nine titles, made its WIAA-leading 22nd state appearance and third consecutive state trip. Whitefish Bay advanced to the final with a 1-0 victory over fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie in a semifinal Thursday.

The Panthers had been eager to play the Blue Dukes and accomplished their championship goal.

“This has probably been one of my favorite seasons and making it my last season going out of high school is so special to me,” Lang said, adding: “I think it’s super special we had this super-special team this season. It’s pretty sad, actually, that we are done. But we couldn’t have ended it in a better way.”

