Sun Prairie senior Kyle Hagerman said he has orally committed to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, for men’s soccer.
Hagerman scored four goals and had two assists and teammate Andrew Weddle added three goals and three assists, according to Sun Prairie coach Tok Kim, in Sun Prairie’s 8-4 boys soccer victory over Oak Creek on Tuesday night.
Hagerman entered the season as the school leader in career goals, single-season goals and single-game goals for the Cardinals.
Hagerman also said he plans to play boys hockey for Sun Prairie this winter after not playing last season while focusing on soccer.
Butler is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Big East Conference. The Bulldogs are ranked ninth in the U.S. Soccer Coaches preseason poll and are scheduled to open their season Friday at No. 4 Akron.