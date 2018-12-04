Try 1 month for 99¢

Sun Prairie senior Andrew Weddle announced on Twitter he has orally committed to Viterbo University for men’s soccer.

Weddle was a first-team selection as a midfielder on the Big Eight all-conference boys soccer team.

Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Milwaukee Marquette. 

He tweeted: “Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Viterbo University to continue my academic and soccer career.”

Viterbo is located in La Crosse.

