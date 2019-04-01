Try 3 months for $3
MadisonWestSP0769MPKe-05112017214153

Teammates surround Sun Prairie's Alexis Baker (7) after a late second half goal against Madison West in a game in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, May 11, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie girls soccer team was ranked fourth overall and third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

In addition to Sun Prairie, Middleton was 10th in Division 1.

Oregon was ranked second in Division 2. Waunakee was 10th.

In Division 3, Madison Edgewood was third, Belleville/New Glarus fifth and Mount Horeb eighth.

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was fifth in Division 4. 

GIRLS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

ALL DIVISIONS

1, Bay Port; 2, Sheboygan North; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Sun Prairie; 5, Green Bay Notre Dame.

DIVISION 1

1, Bay Port; 2, Sheboygan North; 3, Sun Prairie; 4, Mequon Homestead; 5, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 6, Schofield D.C. Everest; 7, Brookfield Central; 8, Hartland Arrowhead; 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; 10, Middleton.

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Oregon; 3, Waukesha West; 4, Brookfield East; 5, New Berlin Eisenhower; 6, Wauwatosa East; 7, River Falls; 8, Greendale; 9, Pewaukee; 10, Waunakee.

DIVISION 3

1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 3, Madison Edgewood; 4, Grafton; 5, Belleville/New Glarus; 6, Plymouth; 7, Rice Lake; 8, Mount Horeb; 9, Winneconne; 10, Appleton Xavier.

DIVISION 4

1, Oostburg; 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 3, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4. Racine St. Catherine’s; 5, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; 6, La Crosse Aquinas; 7, Neenah St. Mary; 8, Mayville; 9, Hustisford/Dodgeland; 10, Somers Shoreland Lutheran.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments