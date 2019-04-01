The Sun Prairie girls soccer team was ranked fourth overall and third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
In addition to Sun Prairie, Middleton was 10th in Division 1.
Oregon was ranked second in Division 2. Waunakee was 10th.
In Division 3, Madison Edgewood was third, Belleville/New Glarus fifth and Mount Horeb eighth.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was fifth in Division 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
ALL DIVISIONS
1, Bay Port; 2, Sheboygan North; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Sun Prairie; 5, Green Bay Notre Dame.
DIVISION 1
1, Bay Port; 2, Sheboygan North; 3, Sun Prairie; 4, Mequon Homestead; 5, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 6, Schofield D.C. Everest; 7, Brookfield Central; 8, Hartland Arrowhead; 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; 10, Middleton.
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Oregon; 3, Waukesha West; 4, Brookfield East; 5, New Berlin Eisenhower; 6, Wauwatosa East; 7, River Falls; 8, Greendale; 9, Pewaukee; 10, Waunakee.
DIVISION 3
1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 3, Madison Edgewood; 4, Grafton; 5, Belleville/New Glarus; 6, Plymouth; 7, Rice Lake; 8, Mount Horeb; 9, Winneconne; 10, Appleton Xavier.
DIVISION 4
1, Oostburg; 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 3, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4. Racine St. Catherine’s; 5, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; 6, La Crosse Aquinas; 7, Neenah St. Mary; 8, Mayville; 9, Hustisford/Dodgeland; 10, Somers Shoreland Lutheran.