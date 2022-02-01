Sun Prairie names new West boys soccer coach

Sun Prairie School District took another step to fill out its coaching staffs ahead of the split into East and West high schools before the 2022-23 school year.

Athletic director Eric Nee announced Mike McIntosh as Sun Prairie West's first boys soccer coach on Monday, providing a veteran youth and varsity coach the chance to lead the Wolves in their first season.

McIntosh coached alongside Sun Prairie's Tok Kim, who was hired in 2018 to coach the Cardinals, the last two seasons while also holding a co-head coach title with Justin Packard for Stoughton's girls program, according to a press release from Nee. McIntosh has been involved with Sun Prairie's boys soccer program for eight years and was a founding member of the Sun Prairie Soccer Club, which he helped run and coach for 14 years.

"First and foremost, he is student focused and always puts the student first," Nee said. "He has done a lot to build our boys soccer leadership program over the past two years as an assistant coach. His ability to help develop students not only on the field but off the field was very evident when interviewing him. He also had a very clear vision for his program and the overview on how he will approach every season. Mike is very well connected to our soccer community and we know he will build an extremely successful boys soccer program at Sun Prairie West."

Sun Prairie went 17-2-5 in the fall and made the WIAA sectional tournament.

