Sun Prairie senior Kyle Hagerman scored four goals in the Cardinals' recent boys soccer victory over De Pere. 

Sun Prairie senior forward Kyle Hagerman was named player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference for boys soccer.

Verona’s Chris Handrick was named conference coach of the year. The Wildcats won the conference title for the first time. Verona finished 7-0-2 in league action.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First team

Forwards

Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Knight, jr., Verona; Ian Shi, sr., Madison West.

Midfielders

Eliot Popkewitz, jr., Verona; Will Taylor, sr., Madison West; Max Walters, sr., Madison Memorial; Andrew Weddle, sr., Sun Prairie.

Defenders

Sam Lynch, jr., Verona; Roberto Paredes, so., Madison East; Max Peeler, sr., Madison West; Sam Robertson, sr., Madison Memorial.

Goalkeeper

Alex Alvarado, sr., Madison West.

Second team

Forwards

Nick Lund, sr., Middleton; Bennett Luttinen, jr., Verona; Gabe Rubine, sr., Janesville Craig.

Midfielders

Erick Antimo, so., Madison La Follette; Ivan Pacheco, sr., Janesville Craig; Bryce Schuster, sr., Middleton; Samuka Toure, sr., Madison East.

Defenders

Mason Jordan, sr., Verona; Brett Schneider, jr., Madison La Follette; Peter Tuttle, jr., Middleton; Charlie Wagner, sr., Sun Prairie.

Goalkeeper

George Ohm, sr., Verona.

Honorable mention

Forwards

Jonathan Gamez, so., Verona; Ezra Jospeh, so., Middleton; Sam Kopotic, sr., Sun Prairie.

Midfielders

Sam Ambreu, so., Verona; Ben Bauman, jr., Madison East; Cole Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryan Lopez-Martinez, sr., Verona; Lorenzo Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Greg Pauly, sr., Middleton; Gannon Simonett, jr., Verona; Angel Tecuatl, jr., Madison La Follette; Jonathan Trilling, so., Sun Prairie; Brian Elliott, sr., Janesville Craig.

Defenders

Cian Carlson, jr., Middleton; Lorenzo Canziani, sr., Madison West; Erik Genskow, jr., Madison Memorial; Blake Kalschuer, jr., Middleton; Diego Mancina, sr., Madison Memorial; Victor Bel, sr., Beloit Memorial; Andrew Shanahan, sr., Sun Prairie.

Goalkeepers

Ty Bienema, sr., Janesville Craig; Ben Scher, sr., Middleton; Armando Cadena, sr., Madison La Follette.

Coach of the year – Chris Handrick, Verona.

Player of the year – Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie.

