Sun Prairie senior forward Kyle Hagerman was named player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference for boys soccer.
Verona’s Chris Handrick was named conference coach of the year. The Wildcats won the conference title for the first time. Verona finished 7-0-2 in league action.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
First team
Forwards
Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Knight, jr., Verona; Ian Shi, sr., Madison West.
Midfielders
Eliot Popkewitz, jr., Verona; Will Taylor, sr., Madison West; Max Walters, sr., Madison Memorial; Andrew Weddle, sr., Sun Prairie.
Defenders
Sam Lynch, jr., Verona; Roberto Paredes, so., Madison East; Max Peeler, sr., Madison West; Sam Robertson, sr., Madison Memorial.
Goalkeeper
Alex Alvarado, sr., Madison West.
Second team
Forwards
Nick Lund, sr., Middleton; Bennett Luttinen, jr., Verona; Gabe Rubine, sr., Janesville Craig.
Midfielders
Erick Antimo, so., Madison La Follette; Ivan Pacheco, sr., Janesville Craig; Bryce Schuster, sr., Middleton; Samuka Toure, sr., Madison East.
Defenders
Mason Jordan, sr., Verona; Brett Schneider, jr., Madison La Follette; Peter Tuttle, jr., Middleton; Charlie Wagner, sr., Sun Prairie.
Goalkeeper
George Ohm, sr., Verona.
Honorable mention
Forwards
Jonathan Gamez, so., Verona; Ezra Jospeh, so., Middleton; Sam Kopotic, sr., Sun Prairie.
Midfielders
Sam Ambreu, so., Verona; Ben Bauman, jr., Madison East; Cole Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryan Lopez-Martinez, sr., Verona; Lorenzo Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Greg Pauly, sr., Middleton; Gannon Simonett, jr., Verona; Angel Tecuatl, jr., Madison La Follette; Jonathan Trilling, so., Sun Prairie; Brian Elliott, sr., Janesville Craig.
Defenders
Cian Carlson, jr., Middleton; Lorenzo Canziani, sr., Madison West; Erik Genskow, jr., Madison Memorial; Blake Kalschuer, jr., Middleton; Diego Mancina, sr., Madison Memorial; Victor Bel, sr., Beloit Memorial; Andrew Shanahan, sr., Sun Prairie.
Goalkeepers
Ty Bienema, sr., Janesville Craig; Ben Scher, sr., Middleton; Armando Cadena, sr., Madison La Follette.
Coach of the year – Chris Handrick, Verona.
Player of the year – Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie.