MILWAUKEE — In its first-ever trip to the WIAA state boys soccer tournament, the Sun Prairie boys soccer team got a little taste of life at the top Friday morning.
The first couple of bites were tough to swallow.
Top-ranked Milwaukee Marquette, the four-time defending Division 1 state champion, scored three goals in the first 24 minutes of play and rode its defense the rest of the way to a 3-0 victory over the Cardinals at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The victory lifted the nationally ranked Hilltoppers (19-1-2) into Saturday’s state championship game against either fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton (15-1-3) or sixth-ranked Green Bay Preble (17-1-6).
Sun Prairie, ranked 10th in the final state coaches’ poll, finished 14-6-3.
Zack Nebbia scored Marquette’s first goal just 2 minutes, 32 seconds into play, knocking in a header in front of the goal off a corner kick from Thomas Bruneau. Then, Osvaldo Arellano scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season on a couple of athletic one-timer shots, both on feeds from Miguel Herrera, to make it 3-0 at the 23:35 mark.
The Marquette defense then took charge, holding Sun Prairie’s high-scoring offense to two first-half shots, and three for the game. None of the shots required saves by Marquette goalkeepers Carter Abbott and Alex Grow. Kyle Hagerman had two of the shots and Brody Lederman one.
Sun Prairie goalkeeper Tanner Scherer played the first half, making two saves, and Ryan Traut made four saves in the scoreless second half.