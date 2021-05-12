Strong bond propels McFarland boys soccer team into WIAA Division 2 alternate season state tournament

MCFARLAND — The McFarland boys soccer team has formed a cohesive bond through years of playing together.
That connection started on the youth level and has continued through today, resulting in a seamless attack propelled this season by top scorers Zach Nichols, Bubba Blair and Mason Brown and assist leader Jake Sampson.
The Spartans trust and believe in each other.
“We can kind of read each other’s minds,” said Nichols, a junior striker. “We don’t have to say what we all are thinking. We are all thinking the same thing.”
Right now, the Spartans’ thoughts are solely on the WIAA alternate fall season state tournament, where top-seeded McFarland (11-0-1) will meet fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson (7-5-2) in a Division 2 semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Second-seeded Shorewood and third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame will meet in the other semifinal, with the title match Saturday night.
McFarland finished as Division 3 state runner-up in 2018 and 2019.
“We are excited,” McFarland coach Brett Ogorzalek said. “We didn’t (initially) know if there would be playoffs (in the alternate season). We are delighted there is something to play for and we get to be part of the big tournament.”
The Spartans have blanked their three postseason opponents and, offensively, the dynamic Nichols has been on a postseason tear. He’s scored five goals in the playoffs, including two against Belleville/New Glarus in the sectional semifinal and two against DeForest in the sectional final Saturday.
Nichols, the Rock Valley Conference co-player of the year with Evansville’s Jackson Stencel, has 14 goals and nine assists, according to Ogorzalek.
“It’s pretty nice when you have a striker up top like Zach Nichols out there,” said Sampson, a senior defending midfielder who has four goals and 11 assists. “And I’ve got Bubba. One of them is always open, it seems.”
Blair (nine goals, five assists), a sophomore attacking midfielder in his first season on varsity, grew up playing with many of his McFarland teammates. Blair, who’s older brother Caleb played on the Spartans’ 2018 state team, said he lived in Iowa during the 2019 season, but then moved back to this area.
“We like to play the same way, so it’s pretty easy to play together,” Blair said. “We like to possess the ball, move it around and move the defense around, and find Zach.”
Blair has fit right in.
“We’ve known Bubba forever," Nichols said. "He just clicks with us. It was easy for him to get into the flow of our style of play because that’s the way he plays, as well.”
“These guys have been playing together since they were kids, so I feel like we’ve had good chemistry, in general,” Ogorzalek said. “They are good athletes. They train hard, they work hard and they play hard, but they are all friends. I feel that makes it so much better. It’s easier to work for your teammates then.”
After the consecutive runner-up finishes, Sampson said the Spartans began this season with a state championship as the ultimate goal.
“Obviously, it was heartbreak for the last two seasons," Sampson said. "This year, we’ve been putting a lot of work together at practice. With all the seniors and the people who have lost at state, there is that little bit of hurt inside. So, you always give it a little bit more at practice.”
The Spartans were thrilled to have the alternate season opportunity, after not being able to play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was like `rejoice,’ ” said Sampson, a UW-Eau Claire commit for soccer. “Especially as a senior, it was heartbreak right away because you didn’t realize that the state final (in 2019) would be your last game. So, you came into this year with a whole new mentality that every game could be your last game.”
That has led to “an unreal bond” on the team, Sampson said.
“Obviously, we can’t control everything, but if it doesn’t go our way, we want to at least say we don’t regret anything this whole year,” Nichols said.
“So, we really wanted to work as hard as we can at practice, in every game and in every opportunity we had.”
McFarland won the Rock Valley title in the alternate season, led by eight first-team all-conference players: Nichols, Sampson, Blair, junior midfielder Kyle Connor, senior defenders Jackson Werwinski, Carter Mrowiec and Kobie Smith and junior goalkeeper Matt Schutt. Brown, a sophomore forward, was on the second team.
Schutt has permitted only two goals this season, Ogorzalek said.
“The team has come together really well and I credit that to the amazing leadership on this team,” Ogorzalek said. “I feel like we have been blessed with amazing talent the last few years and we’ve had incredible upperclassmen and senior classes and leadership, in general. Guys who are willing to put the team first.”