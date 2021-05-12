Strong bond propels McFarland boys soccer team into WIAA Division 2 alternate season state tournament

“These guys have been playing together since they were kids, so I feel like we’ve had good chemistry, in general,” Ogorzalek said. “They are good athletes. They train hard, they work hard and they play hard, but they are all friends. I feel that makes it so much better. It’s easier to work for your teammates then.”

After the consecutive runner-up finishes, Sampson said the Spartans began this season with a state championship as the ultimate goal.

“Obviously, it was heartbreak for the last two seasons," Sampson said. "This year, we’ve been putting a lot of work together at practice. With all the seniors and the people who have lost at state, there is that little bit of hurt inside. So, you always give it a little bit more at practice.”

The Spartans were thrilled to have the alternate season opportunity, after not being able to play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was like `rejoice,’ ” said Sampson, a UW-Eau Claire commit for soccer. “Especially as a senior, it was heartbreak right away because you didn’t realize that the state final (in 2019) would be your last game. So, you came into this year with a whole new mentality that every game could be your last game.”

That has led to “an unreal bond” on the team, Sampson said.