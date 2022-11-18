State soccer coaches name Verona's Connor Gage as player of the year

Verona junior forward Connor Gage helped lead Verona to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship this season.

Gage, who’s verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, was Friday named a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team and was chosen as the state’s player of the year.

Verona defeated Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 in the Division 1 final Nov. 5 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Gage scored Verona’s second goal of the match — his 33rd of the season — off a free kick just outside the 18-yard box at the 57-minute, 6-second mark.

Players on the All-State “First 11” announced by the WSCA included Gage, Oregon seniors Mason Diercks and Noah Malcook and Baraboo senior Johan Lopez.

Oregon repeated as state champion with a victory in a shootout over Whitefish Bay in the Division 2 state championship Nov. 5. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and, following two scoreless overtime periods, Oregon won 8-7 on penalty kicks.

The All-State second team included Oregon senior Anthony Elert and Verona senior Alex Klimm.

Honorable-mention selections included McFarland senior Bubba Blair, Middleton senior Dom Campos, Monona Grove senior Nathan Haberli, Madison West senior Finn Kennedy, Middleton senior Daniel Kim, Monona Grove senior Milo Kohl, Baraboo senior Ronaldo Lopez, Oregon senior Casey Schoenecker, Sun Prairie West senior Riley Stevens, Mount Horeb senior Nate Thompson, Verona senior E.J. Van de Grift and Verona senior Brian Vazquez Trejo.