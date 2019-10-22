The Verona boys soccer team closed the regular season with the No. 3 ranking in the season’s final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, leading a group of three Big Eight Conference teams in the top six.
The Wildcats (14-1-2) won the Big Eight Conference title. Madison West (9-4-2) was ranked fourth and Madison East (9-5-1) sixth in Division 1. Milwaukee Marquette (17-1-1) held down the No. 1 ranking. Marquette was ranked No. 11 nationally by USA Today this week.
In Division 2, Sauk Prairie (16-2-1) moved up one spot to No. 7 after winning the Badger North Conference title, with defending state champion Oregon (11-6-1) climbing one place to No. 8. Brookfield East (12-2-2) held the No. 1 spot.
McFarland (12-2-4), last year’s state runner-up, remained the No. 1 team in the Division 3 rankings, with Mount Horeb (10-6-1) sixth. In Division 4, University School of Milwaukee (12-1-3), the defending state champ, kept the No. 1 ranking.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Records through Saturday)
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Overall — 1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (2); 3, Verona (4); 4, Brookfield East (3); 5, Elkhorn (5).
Division 1 — 1, Milwaukee Marquette 17-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 14-1-0 (2); 3, Verona 14-1-2 (4); 4, Madison West 9-4-2 (3); 5, Eau Claire Memorial 15-1-3 (5); 6, Madison East 9-5-1 (6); 7, Oconomowoc 9-4-3 (7); 8, Neenah 14-1-1 (8); 9, Mequon Homestead 16-1-0 (9); 10, Hudson 15-3-2 (10).
Division 2 — 1, Brookfield East 12-2-2 (1); 2, Elkhorn 17-1-0 (2); 3, Whitefish Bay 13-5-1 (3); 4, Waukesha West 12-3-3 (4); 5, Wauwatosa West 13-4-3 (5); 6, Glendale Nicolet 13-5-0 (6); 7, Sauk Prairie 16-2-1 (8); 8, Oregon 11-6-1 (9); 9, New Richmond 17-2-1 (NR); 10, Brookfield Central 7-6-1 (7).
Division 3 — 1, McFarland 12-2-4 (1); 2, Delavan-Darien 17-2-3 (2); 3, Shorewood 14-3-3 (3); 4, Seymour 16-1-0 (4); 5, New Berlin West 14-4-2 (7); 6, Mount Horeb 10-6-1 (5); 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20-2-1 (8); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower 12-7-0 (NR); 9, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-7-2 (6); 10, Rice Lake 13-4-1 (9).
Division 4 — 1, University School of Milwaukee 12-1-3 (1); 2, Racine Prairie 13-1-3 (2); 3, Oostburg 18-0-1 (3); 4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 15-2-2 (6); 5, Kohler 16-2-4 (5); 6, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 12-2-4 (NR); 7, Sturgeon Bay 16-4-1 (4); 8, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 12-5-0 (8); 9, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley 16-3-1 (10); 10, Waupun Central Wis. Christian 15-4-1 (9).