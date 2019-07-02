Sydney McKee photo

The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Masonic All-Star girls and boys soccer games are scheduled for July 20 at UW-La Crosse.

The games in past years had been at UW-Whitewater.

GIRLS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

ALL-STAR GAME

Saturday, July 20

At UW-La Crosse

11:30 a.m.: Blue vs. Gold

ROSTERS

Blue Team

Coaches: Chelsea Daun, Appleton North; Nick Datka, New Berlin Eisenhower.

Players: Rachael Heittola, Belleville/New Glarus; Abigail Piette, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Alexa Panyk, Union Grove; Lexi Hettiger , McFarland; Taylor Witteck, De Pere; Becca Zimmerman , Oconomowoc; Elli Jochims, Hartland Arrowhead; Liz Murphy, Whitefish Bay; Maddy Swartzmiller, Oregon; Meghan Heil, Schofield D.C. Everest; Mya Johnson, Racine Horlick; Payton Fuerstenberg, New Berlin Eisenhower; Bailey Deininger, Hartland Arrowhead; Emily Gorzlancyk , West De Pere; Frances E. Greene, Neenah; Isabel Batley, Appleton North; Keta Oettinger, D.C. Everest; Sydney McKee, Oregon.

Gold Team

Coaches: Robert Williams, Cedarburg; Dustin Harry, Wrightstown.

Players: Sophie Wendt, Monona Grove; Callie Haertle, Wales Kettle Moraine; Emma Weber, Menomonee Falls; Keighley Blindauer, Green Bay Notre Dame; Selena Esten, Cedarburg; Catherine Patterson, Racine Prairie; Elizabeth Antonneau, Racine Prairie; Josie Kunz, Cedarburg; Katie Lehman, Franklin; McKayla Zastro, De Pere; McKenzie Zocher, Middleton; Mya Tomashek, Hartford; Natalie Esparza, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Sydney Halstead, Wauwatosa East; Abbie Wyro, Wrightstown; Grace Krause, Bay Port; Jesse Zach, Wales Kettle Moraine; Shannon McWilliams, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

ALL-STAR GAME

Saturday, July 20

At UW-La Crosse

1:30 p.m.: Blue vs. Gold

ROSTERS

Blue Team

Coaches: Chris Becker, Green Bay Preble; B.J. Brenna, Cumberland.

Players: Joe Heup, Franklin; Ethan Kane, Stevens Point; Ivan Cuellar, Milwaukee Pius XI; Kyle Hagerman, Sun Prairie; Osvaldo Sanchez-Arellano, Milwaukee Marquette; Alex Ruiz, Wales Kettle Moraine; Ben Hughes, Port Washington; Caleb Guenther, Mount Horeb; Edgar Heredia-Victoria, Oshkosh West; Jacob Hause, Mukwonago; Lucas Lindsley, Green Bay Preble; Luke Sundling, Green Bay Preble; Maxwell Brenna, Cumberland; A.J. Berndt, Green Bay Notre Dame; Austin Thyes, Sheboygan North; Noah Schultz, Cedarburg; Parker Schimmers, Kimberly; P.J. Quinn, Hartland Arrowhead.

Gold Team

Coaches: Brett Ogorzalek, McFarland; Matt Drago, New Berlin West.

Players: Carter Abbott, Milwaukee Marquette; Corbin Neutgens, New Berlin West; Jacob Semenske, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Josh Thistle, Brookfield Central; Madison Conduah, Oregon; Mason Morrow, Neenah; Zeus Huerta, Delavan-Darien; Caleb Blair, McFarland; Colin McCombs, Oregon; Pablo Nadeau Bustamante, Hartford; Giovanni Altarmirano, Racine St. Catherine's; Ian Nelson, Cedarburg; Jack Gentilli, Belleville/New Glarus; Pablo Guzman Martinez, Delavan-Darien; Paul Serratos, Racine St. Catherine's; Ricky Perez, Stevens Point; Chris Carreon, Kimberly; Ryan Pogodzinski, Milwaukee Pius XI.

