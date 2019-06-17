The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association-Masonic All-Star boys and girls soccer games are scheduled for July 20 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, according to the WSCA website.
The event is scheduled July 18-20. The girls all-star game is set for 11:30 a.m. and the boys at 1:30 p.m. July 20.
The all-star games had been at UW-Whitewater in the past, but are scheduled for UW-La Crosse this year.
The Girls Blue team will be coached by Chelsea Daun of Appleton North and Nick Datka of New Berlin Eisenhower.
The Girls Blue team, according to the WSCA:
Rachael Heittola, Belleville; Abigail Piette, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Alexa Panyk, Union Grove; Lexi Hettiger, McFarland; Taylor Witteck, De Pere; Becca Zimmerman, Oconomowoc; Elli Jochims, Hartland Arrowhead; Liz Murphy, Whitefish Bay; Maddy Swartzmiller, Oregon; Meghan Heil, Schofield D.C. Everest; Mya Johnson, Racine Horlick; Payton Fuerstenberg, New Berlin Eisenhower; Bailey Deininger, Hartland Arrowhead; Emily Gorzlancyk, West De Pere; Frances Greene, Neenah; Isabel Batley, Appleton North; Keta Oettinger, Schofield D.C. Everest; Sydney McKee, Oregon.
The Girls Gold team coached by Robert Williams of Cedarburg and Dustin Harry of Wrightstown
Girls Gold team:
Sophie Wendt, Monona Grove; Callie Haertle, Wales Kettle Moraine; Emma Weber, Menomonee Falls; Keighley Blindauer, Green Bay Notre Dame; Selena Esten, Cedarburg; Catherine Patterson, Racine Prairie School; Elizabeth Antonneau, Racine Prairie School; Josie Kunz, Cedarburg; Katie Lehman, Franklin; McKayla Zastro, De Pere; McKenzie Zocher, Middleton; Mya Tomashek, Hartford; Natalie Esparza, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Sydney Halstead, Wauwatosa East; Abbie Wyro, Wrightstown; Grace Krause, Bay Port; Jesse Zach, Wales Kettle Moraine; Shannon McWilliams, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
BOYS
The Boys Blue team coached by Chris Becker of Green Bay Preble and B.J. Brenna of Cumberland
Boys Blue team:
Joe Heup, Franklin; Ethan Kane, Stevens Point; Ivan Cuellar, Milwaukee Pius XI; Kyle Hagerman, Sun Prairie; Osvaldo Sanchez-Arellano, Milwaukee Marquette; Alex Ruiz, Wales Kettle Moraine; Ben Hughes, Port Washington; Caleb Guenther, Mount Horeb; Edgar Heredia-Victoria, Oshkosh West; Jacob Hause, Mukwonago; Lucas Lindsley Green Bay Preble; Luke Sundling, Green Bay Preble; Maxwell Brenna, Cumberland; A.J. Berndt, Green Bay Notre Dame; Austin Thyes, Sheboygan North; Noah Schultz, Cedarburg; Parker Schimmers, Kimberly; P.J. Quinn, Hartland Arrowhead.
The Boys Gold team coached by Brett Ogorzalek of McFarland and Matt Drago of New Berlin West
Boys Gold team:
Carter Abbott, Milwaukee Marquette; Corbin Neutgens, New Berlin West; Jacob Semenske, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Josh Thistle, Brookfield Central; Madison Conduah, Oregon; Mason Morrow, Neenah; Zeus Huerta, Delavan-Darien; Caleb Blair, McFarland; Colin McCombs, Oregon; Pablo Nadeau Bustamante, Hartford; Giovanni Altarmirano, Racine St. Catherine's; Ian Nelson, Cedarburg; Jack Gentilli, Belleville; Pablo Guzman Martinez, Delavan-Darien; Paul Serratos, Racine St. Catherine's; Ricky Perez, Stevens Point; Chris Carreon, Kimberly; Ryan Pogodzinski, Milwaukee Pius XI.