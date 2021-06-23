Sauk Prairie takes an unbeaten, unscored-upon record to the WIAA Division 2 soccer semifinals

Sauk Prairie freshman goalkeeper Erelyn Apel hasn’t felt much stress on the back end. Apel has collected 28 saves over the course of the season, 11 of which came in the sectional final against River Falls.

As part of the talented back line, Hermsdorf and her running mate junior Avery Leigh have played key roles in easing the tension for Apel. Hermsdorf pointed to her unison with Leigh and the team’s physicality as keys to their success.

Apel isn’t the only one appreciative of their efforts. Anchoring an offense that averages 6.07 goals per contest, junior forward Katelyn Fishnick is grateful to know that so far, they have only needed to put the ball into the net once to secure a win.

“(We’re) very relaxed the whole game because of Addy Hermsdorf. She’s a beast,” Fishnick said. “Her and Avery hold down the back. If Addy doesn’t have it, Avery is there.”

Two years removed from leading the state in scoring, Fishnick is dealing with a greater focus from the opposing defense. She has tallied 13 assists in 14 games, matching her season total from 2019’s 24-game season.

“The attention she’s getting is allowing other players to score and finish,” Kornish said. “The ability to step back and open it up for her teammates has been a key to the season.”