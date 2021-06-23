Sauk Prairie takes an unbeaten, unscored-upon record to the WIAA Division 2 soccer semifinals

Ask the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team what its defense is up to these days and the answer will be quick and simple:
Nothing. Nothing at all.
The Eagles’ first 15 games of this magical season have all been victories — and all shutouts.
Sauk Prairie’s defense has a perfect sheet for the season, playing 1,350 minutes without a single lapse or miscue.
“It’s a source of pride to have played 1,000 minutes of shutout soccer. That just doesn’t happen,” second-year coach Drew Kornish said.
“Don’t think anyone really expected to not allow a goal,” sophomore defender Addy Hermsdorf said.
The payoff for that perfection? Sauk Prairie has earned the second WIAA state tournament berth in school history (and its first in 22 years) by outscoring its opponents by a combined 91-0 — including 21-0 in three postseason wins.
The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Eagles take on top-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay in a 10 a.m. semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The winner will play in the championship game at 4 p.m.
Back in 1999 when Sauk made its state debut, its semifinal opponent was none other than Whitefish Bay, and those Blue Dukes took a 4-0 victory over the Eagles. Sticking with the defensive theme, this year’s Whitefish Bay team has allowed only one goal all season.
Sauk Prairie freshman goalkeeper Erelyn Apel hasn’t felt much stress on the back end. Apel has collected 28 saves over the course of the season, 11 of which came in the sectional final against River Falls.
As part of the talented back line, Hermsdorf and her running mate junior Avery Leigh have played key roles in easing the tension for Apel. Hermsdorf pointed to her unison with Leigh and the team’s physicality as keys to their success.
Apel isn’t the only one appreciative of their efforts. Anchoring an offense that averages 6.07 goals per contest, junior forward Katelyn Fishnick is grateful to know that so far, they have only needed to put the ball into the net once to secure a win.
“(We’re) very relaxed the whole game because of Addy Hermsdorf. She’s a beast,” Fishnick said. “Her and Avery hold down the back. If Addy doesn’t have it, Avery is there.”
Two years removed from leading the state in scoring, Fishnick is dealing with a greater focus from the opposing defense. She has tallied 13 assists in 14 games, matching her season total from 2019’s 24-game season.
“The attention she’s getting is allowing other players to score and finish,” Kornish said. “The ability to step back and open it up for her teammates has been a key to the season.”
Fishnick has seen her goal total dwindle from 45 in 2019 to 26 this year, but she still tends to make her presence known in big moments. She scored on a penalty kick in the sectional final and had two goals in the sectional semifinal win over Rhinelander.
Fishnick is one of just two girls with varsity experience on a young squad. The 15-0 season marks a fifth consecutive season of improvement for Sauk Prairie, dating to a 4-14-1 record in 2015.
The cancellation of the 2020 season stole a final season from last year’s 13 seniors and left Kornish with only two returning players with varsity experience and two seniors. But it didn’t take long for the group to gel.
“It’s a special group of young girls that have come together,” Kornish said.
“(It) has definitely helped,” Fishnick said of the team’s growing bond. “No idea how we got so close. We didn’t really know each other if we weren’t in the same grade.”
For as young as the group is, Kornish said that youth and inexperience allows the group to play with a free, wide-open approach.
“They don’t really know what it’s all about. Really, they’re just riding the wave,” Kornish said.
A few players and coaches from the 1999 team came to cheer on the Eagles in sectionals, tightening the program’s bonds even further — now that it’s time to lock in.