MARSHFIELD — Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish tells his girls soccer team all the time that when they’re taking penalty kicks, all the pressure is on the kicker because they’re supposed to score.

However, he said junior goalie Erelyn Apel doesn’t believe him. She wants to stop as many as she can. She got five opportunities to showcase her talents in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

After 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods resulted in a 1-1 tie between top-seed Sauk Prairie and third-seed River Valley, Apel showed she was capable of stopping two of four and gave her twin sister, Ellery Apel, a chance to end the game with one final kick.

Ellery Apel targeted the bottom right corner and slipped it past freshman goalie Addie Johnson to help the Eagles beat the Wildcats 4-2 in penalty kicks at Marshfield High School.

“I was good,” Ellery Apel said. "I was like, ‘If I make this, we’re done.’ At practice, our coaches were talking about low and to the corners. We knew she was a short keeper, so I was just like, ‘I’ve got to get it there.’ Thank goodness.”

All the penalty kicks Erelyn Apel faced after regulation went to her right side. The one that mattered, sophomore Dylan Paulson took and Erelyn stretched out and stopped it.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have the keeper that we have in this situation,” Kornish said. “Her athleticism shines in those moments.”

The Eagles (14-4-3) will participate in next week’s state tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee for the third-straight season and fourth time overall. Their first trip was in 1999, but the Eagles are still vying for their first state championship.

“It’s pretty cool,” Erelyn Apel said. “It’s kind of surreal we haven’t experienced not going to state. If we ever don’t, that’s probably going to hit us hard. It’s just awesome to get back there.”

The Eagles outshot the Wildcats (9-5-4) 20-6 throughout the game and really put the pressure on Johnson.

“She did a great job today,” Kornish said. “One of the things we were making sure we were doing early on is making sure we were testing her a lot from all over the field. She did great. She got her body in front of the ball and was able to clean up everything that was spilled out in front. She kept it clean for a majority of that game for them.”

The Eagles got out in front early in the 29th minute when senior Jenna Pistono scored from 10 yards out to Johnson’s right side.

“We played a very similar game against Marshfield where we dominated the game on Thursday, and just couldn’t find that second goal,” Kornish said. “Today, it came back a little bit and haunted us even more so than what it did on Thursday. Jenna is the one that scored for us on Thursday. We dominated possession and dominated the shots.”

Pistono scored in the second half to beat Marshfield 1-0 in the sectional semifinal. That didn’t happen in Saturday’s game against the Wildcats.

In the 33rd minute, referee Pat Murphy awarded the Wildcats a penalty kick because he said Erelyn Apel fouled a River Falls player inside the box when the ball was just out of play. River Falls junior Kraly Walker scored to tie the game as a result.

“It’s always frustrating to see those,” Kornish said in response. “Erelyn was maybe a step behind on coming off her line. She tried to get down and make an athletic play. She forced the girl wide. She did everything right and sometimes the momentum just carries you through. That’s what happens.”

From that point, the Eagles controlled much of the game, but the second goal never came after that.

“We really took a lot of outside shots because their defense was really strong,” Ellery Apel said. “I think (Johnson) positioned herself well. I think we could’ve finished more."

“Our entire game plan was just keep doing what we’re doing,” her sister added. “The shots were there, we just had to finish, but it didn’t really go that way.

“We still got the win, so that’s alright.”

