Drew Kornish has been named Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Thursday.
Kornish most recently served as boys soccer coach at Madison West for the past two seasons.
Kornish led the team to a 24-7-6 overall record, a WIAA state tournament berth in 2017 and a top-10 ranking in Division 1 for 10 consecutive weeks in 2018, according to a release from Boyer.
Prior to coaching at Madison West, Kornish served as Madison East girls soccer coach and as an assistant for the Madison East boys soccer team.
Before his high school coaching experience, Kornish was a technical director for a youth soccer club in Appleton. Kornish lives in the Sauk Prairie community and is scheduled to be a physical education teacher in the Sauk Prairie district in the fall.
“We are excited to add someone with Drew's experience and passion to our coaching staff and believe he is an excellent fit to help guide our boys soccer program now and into the future,” Boyer said. “Throughout our interview process, our committee knew Drew was the perfect fit for Sauk Prairie. His personality, his knowledge/experience and his ability to empower the athletes he coaches to achieve success on and off the field were key attributes that stood out. We are pleased to add Drew to our coaching staff and are looking forward to seeing the boys soccer program grow and develop under his leadership.”
Trevor Van Laanen had been the Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach. He resigned after the season.