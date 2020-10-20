Sauk Prairie climbs in Division 2 in state coaches poll for boys soccer

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team moved up two spots to No. 8 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings for boys soccer.
Lake Mills was ranked ninth in Division 3.
Whitefish Bay remained top-ranked in Division 1.
New Berlin Eisenhower moved up to No. 1 in Division 2. Among region teams, Dodgeville/Mineral Point was ranked fifth.
In Division 3, Racine Prairie stayed top-ranked.
Postseason play started this week.
Boys soccer
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
Weekly state ranking
(Last week’s rankings in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Whitefish Bay 12-0-1 (1); 2, Milwaukee Marquette 8-0-2 (2); 3, Oconomowoc 7-0-4 (4); 4, Elkhorn 10-0-0 (7); 5, Mequon Homestead 8-2-1 (10); 6, Cedarburg 8-3-2 (5); 7, Glendale Nicolet 7-1-2 (8), 8, Brookfield East 5-2-3 (3); 9, Hartland Arrowhead 6-2-1 (9); 10, Hudson 8-0-1 (6).
Division 2
1, New Berlin Eisenhower 7-1-1 (2); 2, Delavan-Darien 7-1-0 (1); 3, Freedom 9-0-1 (4); 4, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 10-1-0 (7); 5, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4-0-0 (5); 6, Luxemburg-Casco 8-1-1 (6); 7, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 10-4-0 (8); 8, Sauk Prairie 6-2-3 (10); 9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 9-1-2 (3); 10, Medford 8-3-0 (UR).
Division 3
1, Racine Prairie 11-2-1 (1); 2, University School of Milwaukee 8-0-0 (2); 3, Oostburg 6-0-1 (3); 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 10-1-2 (4); 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 9-3-1 (5); 6, Racine St. Catherine’s 7-3-3 (6); 7, St. Lawrence Seminary 7-1-2 (10); 8, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 5-3-0 (7); 9, Lake Mills 6-3-1 (8); 10, Marshfield Columbus 7-2-0 (9).
