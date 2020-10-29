Sauk Prairie boys soccer team advances to WIAA Division 2 sectional finals

Baumgardt’s pass found Dominguez open in front just to the right of the net and he converted from about 8 yards out 15 minutes, 33 seconds into the match.

“It boosted our confidence,” Dominguez said. “We had a lot of energy going into this match, (and) some nerves.”

Carlson came back with a left-footed drive off an assist from senior Kyle Been that gave Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead at the 21:10 mark of the first half.

“It’s kind of cool because we gave them the autonomy to come up with their own set plays,” Kornish said. “So, everything we ran through on those first two goals was created by the guys. So, they have all the confidence to be able to pull that kind of stuff off. And I love seeing that.”

Senior goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt, who’s Joe Baumgardt’s twin, and the Eagles’ back line — led by Been, junior Austin Keyser, senior Jade Hilden and sophomore Brooks McInerney — stymied Dodgeville/Mineral Point from that point until midway through the second half.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point — led by junior Owen McDonald and senior Zach Bisbach — then began applying pressure, but despite several good opportunities couldn’t break through against Luke Baumgardt.