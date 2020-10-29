Sauk Prairie boys soccer team advances to WIAA Division 2 sectional finals

PRAIRIE DU SAC — A well-executed set piece off a corner kick set the early tone for the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team.
After senior Misael Dominguez opened the scoring, freshman Eliot Carlson followed soon after with a second goal on a blast from 22 yards.
Host Sauk Prairie then relied on its solid defense while holding off Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s second-half charge and secured a 3-1 victory in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal match Thursday.
“It’s exciting,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “We don’t take anything for granted, especially this season. We know that every time we step out, it has the potential to be the last time that we are going to be together as a group. So, we try to make the most of every opportunity we get.”
Top-seeded Sauk Prairie (9-2-3), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, advanced to a sectional final against West Salem at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mosinee.
“It means a lot to us,” Dominguez said. “We had some ups and downs in the season. We started off pretty good. … We lost some confidence in midseason. But we got it back.”
Second-seeded and fifth-ranked Dodgeville/Mineral Point finished 10-1-0.
On the designed play, junior Sam Drescher delivered his right corner kick to senior Joe Baumgardt at the right side of the goal, after Baumgardt had run from the back post to the front post.
Baumgardt’s pass found Dominguez open in front just to the right of the net and he converted from about 8 yards out 15 minutes, 33 seconds into the match.
“It boosted our confidence,” Dominguez said. “We had a lot of energy going into this match, (and) some nerves.”
Carlson came back with a left-footed drive off an assist from senior Kyle Been that gave Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead at the 21:10 mark of the first half.
“It’s kind of cool because we gave them the autonomy to come up with their own set plays,” Kornish said. “So, everything we ran through on those first two goals was created by the guys. So, they have all the confidence to be able to pull that kind of stuff off. And I love seeing that.”
Senior goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt, who’s Joe Baumgardt’s twin, and the Eagles’ back line — led by Been, junior Austin Keyser, senior Jade Hilden and sophomore Brooks McInerney — stymied Dodgeville/Mineral Point from that point until midway through the second half.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point — led by junior Owen McDonald and senior Zach Bisbach — then began applying pressure, but despite several good opportunities couldn’t break through against Luke Baumgardt.
“We knew coming in that they were going to play really direct … We’ve seen it before,” Kornish said. “It is something we have struggled with in the past. So, this week in practice we focused on the pressure-cover aspect of defending. … The back four did outstanding. We had some great saves at the end of the game.”
Eagles junior Quinn Baier, after making a strong run and taking a pass from Dominguez, increased Sauk Prairie’s lead to 3-0 with a goal at 74:26.
Junior midfielder Drew Hottenstein scored at 78:26, rallying coach Kyle Glynn’s Dodgers within 3-1. It was the first goal Sauk Prairie has permitted in three postseason games.
Sauk Prairie defeated eighth-seeded Mauston 6-0 and fifth-seeded Portage 5-0 in its previous postseason matches.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point had topped seventh-seeded Reedsburg 6-1 and sixth-seeded Wisconsin Dells 5-3.
