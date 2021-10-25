Riley Stevens' goal, assist propel Sun Prairie to WIAA sectionals over Middleton

SUN PRAIRIE — Sun Prairie boys soccer hasn’t lost a game this season at home or when scoring first.
Midfielder Riley Stevens ensured Sun Prairie had the chance to extend both streaks with a successful penalty kick in the 12th minute, burying a low shot inside the shooter’s right-hand goal post.
Stevens then launched a gorgeous cross from deep down the right sideline less than three minutes later, which Sun Prairie teammate Gabe Voung headed into the net for an emphatic 2-0 lead.
“It was beautiful to watch,” Sun Prairie senior captain Logan Parrish said. “Getting a 2-nothing lead that quick, you always want it in a game like this. It couldn’t have gone better.”
The game was far from over, but the pair of early goals held up as Sun Prairie claimed the regional championship 2-1 over Big Eight Conference foe Middleton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday.
Middleton (11-6-4) closed the gap with it’s only goal of the game when Tim Browning tapped in a slow-rolling pass from Chris Vanden Boom in the 26th minute.
“Boomer to Timmy, they’ve been doing that all year,” Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said. “It was nice to get our heads back in the game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half. We had a lot of good opportunities.”
Good may be an understatement.
Middleton, which lost Oct. 7 to Sun Prairie (17-1-5) 4-0, bounced back with fury after falling behind 2-0.
Middleton increased defensive pressure and generated a number of scoring opportunities that included three corner kicks and six indirect kicks, many well within range to set up quality scoring chances.
“(Sun Prairie) is really fast and they're big kids, and it's hard to win some of those 50-50 balls in the air,” Pauls said. “We got some and they got some. I was fine with our set pieces honestly.
“I told the guys, ‘Sometimes, unfortunately the best team doesn't always win,’ and I thought we were the best team, especially in the second half.”
Middleton goalkeeper Mack Meyers, who played an outstanding game with three impressive point-blank saves, said it was the best half of soccer his team had played all year.
He said the team played for the memory of three Middleton students (two current, one former) who died in a car crash earlier this month.
“The heart is definitely in it more,” Meyers said. “We were doing it for the boys we lost. We tried to put it all out there.”
A few Middleton kicks were off target, and Sun Prairie defended well on several chances.
“They’re very dangerous in the air. They’re an opportunistic team,” Sun Prairie coach Tok Kim said. “I was sweating on the boundary when they had those chances. I was upset with the referees giving them all those free kicks.”
No. 3 Sun Prairie advances to state sectional play, where the Cardinals will face Classic Eight Conference champion Arrowhead (16-2-3), the second seed, which beat Badger 3-0 Saturday.