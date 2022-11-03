'Revenge story' continues for Verona boys soccer after rally into state championship game

MILWAUKEE — It’s often joked that a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous in sports.

The Verona boys soccer team proved there’s a little truth to that notion in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal.

After going down two goals just under 10 minutes into the second half, the second-seeded Wildcats outscored No. 3 Sussex Hamilton 4-1 over the final half-hour to top the Chargers 4-3 and advance to Saturday’s state championship game.

Senior Alex Klimm had a pair of goals and an assist while Connor Gage had a goal and an assist to power Verona to its second title match in four seasons.

“It feels great. Our motto this year is ‘Our revenge story.’ We got to this point last year and we weren’t able to perform,” senior EJ Van de Grift said. “Now we went 2-0 down but were able to show up and show who we are.”

Said Verona coach Dave Perkins: “We always say in soccer that 2-0 leads are the worst to have, because all it takes is one. The guys just didn’t stop believing; the heads didn’t go down it was, like ‘We can get this goal.’”

Verona (20-3-0) advances to face top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (15-7-2) after the Hilltoppers downed Hudson 4-0 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

The Wildcats’ chances of facing the reigning two-time champs quickly materialized after Hamilton took a 2-0 lead at 49 minutes, 54 seconds off a header from Jacob Unger. Verona answered back under a minute later as Christian Flores Lopez tapped in a header by Klimm that was initially saved by Hamilton goalie Hayden Reich.

Klimm said the immediate response was “exactly what we needed” and that “it fueled the fire.”

And what a blaze it began. Verona added two more goals in the ensuing 15-plus minutes to seize a 3-2 lead. Klimm knotted things up off a beautifully worked free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box. Brian Vasquez played in Gage along the right side and the University of Wisconsin commit coolly drove a low cross to Klimm, who tapped it in for a tie game with 62:27 played.

Gage later gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night just over three minutes later as he streaked from just inside midfield through the Chargers defense before firing a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner at 65:39.

“We’ve had that play in our book for a long time and never ran it; but tonight they picked the right time to run it and it was beautiful,” Perkins said of the free kick goal. “This team has the ability to play in many different formations, many different positions and score in a multitude of different ways.”

The lead didn’t last long as Hamilton deadlocked the game at 3 just two minutes later as Ryan Wrobleski’s header off Unger’s free kick near midfield crept into the far net. But like before, the Wildcats clawed back, this time for good.

Klimm provided the decisive point at 71:45 as he wriggled free from a pair of defenders inside the 18-yard box before spinning and firing into the far left corner for a 4-3 lead.

“I cut it to my left and I didn’t even look at the goal. I shot and it went in,” he said.

It was a remarkable response from the Wildcats, who couldn’t have gotten worse starts to either half. Alex Berlinski gave the Chargers the lead with a rocket into the upper left corner at 7:32 and Wrobleski nearly doubled the Hamilton lead inside the opening two minutes of the second half but his penalty kick was turned aside by Verona goalkeeper Liam Updegrove.

“Liam had a huge save and it really flipped the momentum; guys started believing and picking their game up. Then they got the next goal against a run of play, but the guys didn’t put their heads down,” Perkins said.

“Christian got that goal right away, it’s 2-1 and I think that was big for the guys. We said at halftime, ‘Let’s just get one.’ We need to get that first goal and then everything is going to just fall into place for us as well.”

Things fell into place with the team’s free-flowing offense continuing to shine. Verona stretched its winning streak to 11, scoring 71 goals during that span.

“We just let our players do what they do best. We don’t constrict them to just one position, we let them move around the field,” Van de Grift said. “We let them do what they want to and our team flows around that.”

Said Klimm: “If we come and play our game, I don’t think anybody will be able to hang with us.”