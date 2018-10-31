On the Web: WIAA's official boys soccer homepage

WIAA STATE BOYS SOCCER | SCHEDULE

2018 WIAA STATE BOYS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Thursday’s schedule

Division 3 semifinals

No. 1-seeded McFarland (17-4-0) vs. No. 4 Plymouth (13-4-5), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Milwaukee Pius (19-3-2) vs. No. 3 Baldwin Woodville (20-0-2), 1:30 p.m.

Division 2 semifinals

No. 1 Cedarburg (15-2-2) vs. No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower (14-2-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Oregon (18-2-1) vs. No. 3 Holmen (22-1-1), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Division 1 semifinals

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette (18-1-2) vs. No. 4 Sun Prairie (14-5-3), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Sussex Hamilton (13-1-3) vs. No. 3 Green Bay Preble (17-1-6), 1:30 p.m.

Division 4 semifinals

No. 1 University School of Milwaukee (16-2-1) vs. No. 4 Sturgeon Bay (17-7-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Amery (17-0-4) vs. No. 3 Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-5-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Division 3 championship: 11 a.m.

Division 2 championship: 1:30 p.m.

Division 1 championship: 4:30 p.m.

Division 4 championship: 7 p.m.​