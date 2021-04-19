Prep sports: Zach Tiemeyer's goal lifts Waunakee over Beloit Memorial, 1-0

Zach Tiemeyer scored a goal late in the first half and goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann took care of the rest on Monday as the Waunakee boys soccer team held off visiting Beloit Memorial 1-0 in a non-conference boys soccer game.
Fuhremann saved two shots for his shutout. For Beloit Memorial, Daniel Althaus made four saves.
McFarland 7, Edgerton 1
The Spartans topped the Crimson Tide behind five first-half goals, and had seven goal-scorers overall. Jake Sampson had a goal and two assists, and Ben Houng tallied a goal and an assist.
Wisconsin Heights 6, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
The Vanguards beat the visiting Cambridge/Deerfield co-op thanks to a four-goal second half, breaking away from a one-goal lead at halftime.
Caeben Schomber scored three goals and added an assist for Wisconsin Heights, and Gavin Childs had two goals plus an assist. Brandon Her scored for Cambridge/Deerfield.
Evansville 5, Whitewater 0
The Blue Devils shut out the Whippets thanks to a hat trick by Drew Jarstad. Jackson Stencel added a goal and two assists for Evansville.
Girls golf
Rock Valley mini-meet
Jefferson beat six other teams with a score of 174, led by Courtney Draeger’s 4-over-par 39 at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge. Beloit Turner finished second with 206, followed by McFarland at 217. Cambridge’s Lissy Pero was one of three golfers to shoot an 11-over-par 46, tied for third.
Oregon 193, Mount Horeb 194
The Panthers edged the Vikings thanks to Emily Hopp’s 9-over-par 45 at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb. Senior Ellie Lombardo of Mount Horeb had the top score, a 5-over-par 41.
Janesville Parker triangular
Janesville Craig shot 367 to top Janesville Parker’s 481 and Beloit Memorial’s incomplete score in a triangular between Big Eight Conference teams at Janesville Country Club.
Craig’s Mya Nicholson led the way with an 8-over-par 80. Sarah Ramsden shot a 94 for Beloit Memorial.
PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
FOOTBALL
Saturday’s area score
Non-conference
DeFOREST 35, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 12
DeForest*14*21*0*0*—*35
Eau Claire Memorial*0*0*0*12*—*12
D: Keyes 10 run (Lokken kick), 6:37
D: Keyes 15 run (Tisch kick), 3:04
D: Finley 8 run (Lokken kick), 11:46
D: Magli 30 pass from Grall (Tisch kick), 6:42
D: Sels 30 interception return (Lokken kick), 1:21
ECM: Kison 70 fumble return (pass failed), 7:53
ECM: Allen 9 run (pass failed), :33
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 27-119, ECM 27-74. Passing yards — D 95, ECM 43. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 7-14-0, ECM 5-18-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — D: Finley 14-83; ECM: Woerner 22-75. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — D: Keyes 4-7-0-58; ECM: Wingad 5-18-1-43. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Magli 3-70; ECM: Redwine 2-22. At Carson Park, Eau Claire.
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s area summaries
Non-conference
MIDDLETON 4, NEENAH 0
Neenah*0*0* —*0
Middleton*0*4* —*4
Second half — M: Joseph, 53:00; Vanden Boom, 54:00; Joseph, 58:00; Joseph (Ruhly), 79:00.
Saves: N (Fink) 7; M (Meyers) 7. At Firefighters Park, Middleton.
McFARLAND 3, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb*0*0*—*0
McFarland*3*0* —*3
First half — Nichols (Brown), 8:30; Brown (Nichols), 17:30; Nichols, 23:35.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 1, MILTON 0
Milton*0*0* —*0
Belleville/New Glarus*0*1* —*1
Second half — BNG: Boyum (Hatleberg), 54:02.
Saves: M (Martin) 4; BNG (Kleiboer) 4.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Badger Conference
STOUGHTON 22, MOUNT HOREB 36
Individual winner: Zywicki, S, 16:48.
Stoughton: 1, Zywicki 16:48; 3, Hansen 18:00; 5, Smith 18:28; 6, Wicks 19:03; 7, Millam 19:15. Mount Horeb: 2, Stoddard 17:52; 4, Woller 18:17; 8, Richards 19:29; 9, Rathje 19:30; 14, Piper 20:14. At Stoughton, 5,000 meters.
MONONA GROVE 26, OREGON 30
Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 17:10.
Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 17:10; 3, Anderson 18:47; 5, Keaveny 19:27; 6, Janda 19:37; 11, Koopmans 20:29.
Oregon: 2, Zelnski 17:31; 4, Dieter 18:58; 7, Ruth 19:58; 8, Beck 19:59; 9, Bush 20:16. At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
Non-conference
MADISON CITY DUALS
MADISON EAST 15, MADISON MEMORIAL 50
Individual winner: Hanson, ME, 17:40.
Madison East: 1, Hanson 17:40; 2, Oser 17:41; 3, Beilfuss 17:54; 4, Coleman 18:22; 5, McDowell 19:25. Madison Memorial: 8, Scarlett 20:19; 9, Maloney 20:27; 10, Spelsberg 20:55; 12, Brinen 21:23; 13, Rey 21:27.
MADISON MEMORIAL 25, MADISON WEST 30
Individual winner: Anthony, MM, 17:16.
Madison Memorial: 1, Anthony 17:16; 3, Peppard 17:56; 5, Sakk 18:04; 7, Gammie 18:18; 9, Blackmore 18:21. Madison West: 2, Brown 17:41; 4, Valley 18:02; 6, Temple 18:14; 8, Johnson 18:20; 10, Treiber 18:23. At Elver Park, 5,000 meters.
MONROE QUAD
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 19; Monroe 62; Milton 66; Belleville 96.
Top five individuals: 1, Quaglia, NGM, 17:47; 2, Huschitt, Mon, 17:53; 3, Nelson, NGM, 17:59; 4, Ryan, NGM, 18:04; 5, Guenther, NGM, 18:35.
New Glarus/Monticello: 1, Quaglia 17:47; 3, Nelson 17:59; 4, Ryan 18:04; 5, Guenther 18:19; 6, Hoesly 18:35. Monroe: 2, Huschitt 17:53; 10, Batz 18:59; 11, Slack 19:09; 22, Thelander 21:13; 29, Stevenson 22:13. Milton: 7, Smith 18:46; 12, Flowers 19:31; 17, Droessler 20:36; 21, Rateike 21:08; 24, Jauch 21:18. Belleville: 19, Dohm 20:49; 20, Walker 21:07; 26, Loshaw 21:54; 32, Wilder 22:51; 33, Campbell 23:15. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
STEVENS POINT QUAD
Team scores: Stevens Point 22; Sun Prairie 56; Verona 65; De Pere 97.
Top five individuals: 1, Bourget, StP, 15:44; 2, Manning, V, 16:02; 3, Erickson, StP, 16:33; 4, Alvarado Venegas, Sun, 16:42; 5, Boettcher, StP, 16:50.
Sun Prairie: 4, Alvarado Venegas 16:42; 11, T. Stoll 17:17; 12, Schrandt 17:52; 14, J. Stoll 18:03; 15, Marshall 18:09. Verona: 2, Manning 16:02; 8, Oleson 17:08; 16, Metcalf 18:10; 22, Kwitek 18:46; 26, Ochowski 19:01. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Beloit Turner 26; Janesville Parker 32; Madison Country Day inc.
Individual winner: Moran, BT, 17:48.
Janesville Parker: 2, Risseeuw 18:29, 3, Holterman 19:23, 5, Herbst 19:56, 9, Fenrick 20:37, 14, D. Norman 22:43. Madison Country Day 11, Marthaler 20:50; 16, Petzold 25:07. At Beloit Memorial, 5,000 meters.
GREEN BAY PREBLE TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Green Bay Preble 29; Middleton 34; Pulaski 69.
Top three individuals: 1, Schollmeyer, Mid, 16:21; 2, Ward, Mid, 16:29; 3, Litkey, GBP, 17:11.
Middleton: 1, Schollmeyer 16:21; 2, Ward 16:29; 9, Mladucky 17:42; 10, Marrione 17:44; 12, Monteur 17:58. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Badger Conference
STOUGHTON 28, MOUNT HOREB 29
Individual winner: Reiser, S, 21:22.
Stoughton: 1, Reiser 21:22, 4, Owen 23:08, 6, Albers 23:34, 8, Schyler 24:05, 9, Nortwen 24:11, 10, Packard 24:54. Mount Horeb: 2, Ollendick 22:28, 3, Brandemuehl 22:33, 5, Nelson 23:32, 7, Statz 23:50, 12, Fountas 25:27. At Stoughton, 5,000 meters.
OREGON 19, MONONA GROVE 40
Individual winner: Vorontsov, O, 20:18.
Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 20:18; 2, Hutchinson 21:40; 4, Beirne 21:47; 5, Hermanson 21:49; 7, Riedl 22:17. Monona Grove: 3, Nelson 21:40; 6, Yundt 21:59; 8, Schmidt 23:24; 11, Holmquist 23:48; 13, Poels 24:19. At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
Non-conference
MADISON CITY DUALS
MADISON MEMORIAL 15, MADISON EAST 50
Individual winner: Rhodes, MM, 21:05.
Madison Memorial: 1, Rhodes 21:05; 2, Badekas 21:46; 3, Brunner 21:56; 4, Nishikawa 22:13; 5, Crowe 22:15. Madison East: 8, Gillian-Daniel 24:28; 9, Reiner 25:28; 10, Keckhaver 25:54; 11, Quinn 26:18; 12, Stephens 26:23. At Elver Park, 5,000 meters.
MADISON WEST 15, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 50
Individual winner: Nashold, MW, 18:48.
Madison West: 1, Nashold, MW, 18:48; 2, Nieds, MW, 20:56; 3, Greblo, MW, 20:56; 4, Sloan, 21:00; 5, Stephenson, 21:46. Madison La Follette: 8, Millfred 24:33; 9, N. Lues 24:41; 10, G. Lues 25:10; 11, Bailey 27:03; 12, Mraz 27:39. At Lake Farm County Park, 5,000 meters.
MONROE QUAD
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 37; Milton 54; Monroe 59; Belleville 77.
Top five individuals: 1, Talabac, Mil, 20:29; 2, Maynard, NGM, 21:03; 3, Elgin, Mon, 21:32; 4, Benson, Mil, 21:57; 5, Fink, NGM, 22:16.
New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Maynard 21:03; 5, Fink 22:16; 6, Karls 22:18; 11, Faber 23:06; 13, Ziperski 23:30. Milton: 1, Talabac 20:29; 4, Benson 21:57; 8, Beutin 22:48; 18, Crandall 25:35; 18, Crandall 25:35; 23, Choi 27:38. Monroe: 3, Elgin 21:32; 7, Roelli 22:20; 14, Sathoff 24:02; 16, Brower 24:47; 19, Brandli 25:42. Belleville: 9, Yapp 23:00; 10, Spiegel 23:01; 12, Winkers 23:26; 12, Winkers 23:26; 22, Herritz 27:05; 24, Gomez 30:24. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
STEVENS POINT TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Stevens Point 36; De Pere 40; Sun Prairie 51.
Top three individuals: 1, Dragseth, DP, 20:04; 2, Zimmerman, Sun, 20:38; 3, Coon, DP, 20:53.
Sun Prairie: 2, Zimmerman 20:38; 8, Keefe 22:02; 11, Knauss 22:22; 12, Johnson 22:42; 19, Griffith 23:10. At Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point, 5,000 meters.
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Madison Country Day 29; Beloit Turner 37; Janesville Parker inc.
Individual winner: Whinney, MCD, 21:43.
Madison Country Day: 1, Whinney 21:43; 4, Hallick 23:53; 5, Whiffen 23:57; 7, Rose 26:28; 8, Rhoades 26:30. Janesville Parker: 3, Schroeder 23:35; 12, Miller 34:30; 13, Ippolito 39:05. At Beloit Memorial, 5,000 meters.
GREEN BAY PREBLE TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Green Bay Preble 31; Middleton 34; Pulaski 65.
Top three individuals: 1, Novitski, GBP, 19:52; 2, Smith, GBP, 20:42; 3, Fischer, Pul, 20:52.
Middleton: 4, Smithburger 20:58; 5, Schwartz 20:58; 6, Ahn 21:00; 12, Mendenhall 22:22; 14, Sonju 22:33. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday’s late summary
Rock Valley Conference
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship matches
Singles — No. 1: Maudlin, McF, def. Niebler, J, 6-4, 6-1. No. 2: Cano, W, def. Traver, J, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3: Lien, Edg, def. Medina, J, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4: Dearborn, J, def. Komro, McF, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Dempsey/Magner, J, def. Ulset/Fox, Edg, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7. No. 2: Pournik/Shields, McF, def. Gilmour/Smrecek, Edg, 7-6 (3), 6-3. No. 3: Mengel/Kolehouse, J, def Babcock/Johnson, McF, 6-2, 6-2.
Third-place matches
Singles — No. 1: Maudlin, W, def. Theilen, Col, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2: Kopp, McF, def. Woodward, Col, 6-3, 6-0. No. 3: Dauti, W, def. Curtis, McF, 6-4, 6-4. No. 4: Chan, W, def. Rojas-Ceron, Edg, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Bartzen/Kohn, McF, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, Col, 6-2, 7-5. No. 2: Carlson/Duddeck, J, def. Giese/Purvis, Col, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3: Doll/Laskowski, Edg, def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson, C, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
Semifinals
Singles — No. 1: Madlin def. Theilen, 6-4, 6-2; Niebler def. Houwers, 6-1, 4-6, 14-12. No. 2: Traver def. Woodward, 6-1, 6-2; Cano def. Kopp, 6-1, 6-3. No. 3: Lien def. Dauti, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10; Medina def. Curtis, 7-5, 6-2. No. 4: Komro def. Rojas-Ceron, 6-2, 6-0; Dearborn def. Chan, 6-4, 2-6, 17-15.
Doubles — No. 1: Ulset/Fox def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, 6-3, 6-1; Dempsey/Magner def. Bartzen/Kohn, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5. No. 2: Gilmour/Smrecek def. Carlson/Duddeck, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Pournik/Shields def. Giese/Purvis, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7. No. 3: Mengel/Kolehouse def. Doll/Laskowski, 6-0, 6-2; Babcock/Johnson def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson, 6-1, 6-0.
First round
Singles — No. 1: Theilen def. Rusch, Edg, 6-1, 6-5, default. No. 2: Woodward def. Skinner, Edg, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3: Dauti def. Benisch, C, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Rojas-Ceron def. Baerwolf, Col, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Ab. Olson/As. Olson def. Katzman/Viadales, W, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2: Pournik/Shields def. Street/Fox-Simes, W, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3: Doll/Laskowski def. Wence/Falcon, 6-1, 6-0. At Edgerton.
