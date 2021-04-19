Prep sports: Zach Tiemeyer's goal lifts Waunakee over Beloit Memorial, 1-0

Zach Tiemeyer scored a goal late in the first half and goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann took care of the rest on Monday as the Waunakee boys soccer team held off visiting Beloit Memorial 1-0 in a non-conference boys soccer game.

Fuhremann saved two shots for his shutout. For Beloit Memorial, Daniel Althaus made four saves.

McFarland 7, Edgerton 1

The Spartans topped the Crimson Tide behind five first-half goals, and had seven goal-scorers overall. Jake Sampson had a goal and two assists, and Ben Houng tallied a goal and an assist.

Wisconsin Heights 6, Cambridge/Deerfield 1

The Vanguards beat the visiting Cambridge/Deerfield co-op thanks to a four-goal second half, breaking away from a one-goal lead at halftime.

Caeben Schomber scored three goals and added an assist for Wisconsin Heights, and Gavin Childs had two goals plus an assist. Brandon Her scored for Cambridge/Deerfield.

Evansville 5, Whitewater 0

The Blue Devils shut out the Whippets thanks to a hat trick by Drew Jarstad. Jackson Stencel added a goal and two assists for Evansville.

