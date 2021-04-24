 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Zach Nichols' second-half goal gives McFarland boys soccer team victory over Oregon
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Zach Nichols' second-half goal gives McFarland boys soccer team victory over Oregon

A perfect crossing pass midway through the second half was just enough to give the McFarland boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over visiting Oregon in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon.

Bubba Blair sent a crossing pass to the left side of the box and Zach Nichols headed it in to provide the game’s only score in the 67th minute of play.

Sun Prairie 2, Stoughton 0

Senior midfielder J.P. Anhalt recorded a goal and an assist as the host Cardinals (2-0) beat the Vikings (1-2). Stoughton goaltender Steven Benoy made 13 saves.

Madison West 5,

Madison La Follette 1

Senior Khedive Konde Gwo had a hat trick to help the Regents open the season with a victory over the Lancers at Madison Area Technical College.

Cross country

Middleton Invitational

Verona junior Aidan Manning won the boys race with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31 seconds at Glacier Creek Middle School. Middleton earned five of the top 12 places overall to score 36 points, winning the title by three points over runner-up Sun Prairie. Senior Ryan Schollmeyer led Middleton, taking second in 15:41. Sun Prairie sophomore Mateo Alvarado was third in 15:43.

Sun Prairie junior Reagan Zimmerman won the girls race in 19:36, but Middleton earned six of the next seven places to take the championship with 23 points to the Cardinals’ 51. Sophomore Elizabeth Schwartz took second for Middleton in 19:52. Verona’s Ann Knueve took fourth in 20:30.

Capitol Conference meet

Belleville freshman Carter Scholey covered the Columbus Country Club course in 16:47 to win the spring conference meet, but New Glarus/Monticello had six of the next seven finishers and to wind up first with 22 points. Senior Joe Quaglia led the Glarner Knights, taking second in 17:12. Tucker McGee of Columbus took fifth in 17:38.

In the girls race, Wisconsin Heights sophomore Samantha Herrling was the individual winner (20:31), but New Glarus/Monticello earned the next four places to win the title with 18 points. Freshman Lily Maynard led the way for the Glarner Knights, taking second in 20:47.

Oregon 25, Monroe 32

Junior Yordanos Zelinski won the boys meet in 16:42 to lead the host Panthers to victory at Jaycee Park in Oregon. The runner-up was Cheesemakers junior Heath Huschitt in 18:03. Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov won the girls race in 19:52 and Oregon placed nine runners in the top 10 to win with 18 points to Monroe’s 45. Monroe freshman Jadyn Elgin took third in 21:31.

Boys golf

Comet Invitational

Griffin Oberneder shot 2-over-par 72 and Kai Wong shot 74 at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan, leading Beloit Memorial to the championship of the 12-team invitational hosted by Delavan-Darien. Kohler finished 10 strokes back. Lakeside Lutheran took seventh at 368, led by Zeb Braun’s 82, and Janesville Parker was 10th at 393.

Crusader Invitational

At The Broadlands in North Prairie, sophomore Nick Buckman shot 6-over-par 78 to lead the Cambridge boys to a 13th-place finish in the 17-team tournament hosted by Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Hartland Arrowhead shot 300 to beat runner-up Pewaukee by 15 strokes. Arrowhead seniors Nick Amtmann and Andrew Fickel joined Waukesha North sophomore Peter Hoeppner atop the leaderboard with 73s.

Washington County Invitational

At Washington County Golf Course in Hartford, Beaver Dam took 23rd and Watertown 24th in the 25-team field. Milwaukee Marquette and Slinger tied for the team championship at 312. Beaver Dam shot 407, led by senior Ben Nortman’s 92, and Watertown shot 420, led by junior Matt Marchant and freshman Myles Nourse with 96s.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

Madison West 5, Madison La Follette 1

Non-conference

McFARLAND 1, OREGON 0

Oregon*0*0* —*0

McFarland*0*1* —*1

Second half — Nichols (Blair), 66:19.

Saves: Or LoBreglio 5; M 6.

SUN PRAIRIE 2, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0* —*0

Sun Prairie*1*1* —*2

First half — SP: Anhalt, 30:36 (pk).

Second half — SP Holmen (Anhalt), 45:26.

Saves: SP (Scherer) 1; Sto (Benoy) 13.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Badger Conference

OREGON 25, MONROE 32

Individual winner: Zelinski, Or, 16:42.

Oregon: 1, Zelinski 16:42; 3, Dieter 18:12; 6, Beck 19:09; 7, Pieper 19:11; 8, Ruth 19:17. Monroe: 2, Huschitt 18:03; 4, Batz 19:05; 5, Slack 19:08; 9, Sathoff 19:41; 12, Thelander 22:16. At Jaycee Park, Oregon, 5,000 meters.

Capitol Conference

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SPRING MEET

Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 22; Belleville 56; Columbus 60; Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Scholey, B, 16:47; 2, Quaglia, NGM, 17:12; 3, Guenther, NGM, 17:24.

New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Quaglia 17:12; 3, Guenther 17:24; 4, Nelson 17:33; 6, Hoesly 17:47; 7, Ryan 17:52. Belleville: 1, Scholey 16:47; 13, Loshaw 19:49; 14, Dohm 19:57; 16, Walker 20:43; 18, Wilder 21:19. Columbus: 5, McGee 17:38; 11, McGehee 19:20; 12, Stauffacher 19:29; 17, Cuccinotta 20:48; 23, Sample 28:29. Wisconsin Heights: 9, Parman 18:28; 15, Pietrzykowski 20:11; 19, Baryenbruch 21:39; 22, Swanson-Carter 24:58. At Columbus Country Club, 5,000 meters.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 23; Sun Prairie 51; Verona 63; Janesville Parker inc.; Beloit Memorial inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Zimmerman, SP, 19:36; 2, Schwartz, Mid, 19:52; 3, M. Pansegrau, M, 20:15; 4, Knueve, V, 20:30; 5, Ahn, Mid, 21:01.

Middleton: 2, Schwartz 19:52; 3, M. Pansegrau 20:15; 5, Ahn 21:01; 6, Morner 21:06; 7, Schroeder 21:07. Sun Prairie: 1, Zimmerman 19:36; 9, Knauss 21:24; 13, Johnson 21:32; 17, Keefe 21:58; 19, Tess 22:16. Verona: 4, Knueve 20:30; 12, Remiker 21:32; 15, Boado 21:53; 21, Petra 22:55; 27, Dohnal 23:10. Beloit Memorial: 31, Gutierrez 23:16; 41, White 25:49. Janesville Parker: 26, Schroeder 23:08; 49, Miller 32:17. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Badger Conference

OREGON 18, MONROE 45

Individual winner: Vorontsov, Oregon, 19:52.

Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 19:52, 2, Beirne 21:30, 4, Hermanson 21:36, 5, Hutchinson 21:39, 6, Riedl 21:49. Monroe: 3, Elgin 21:31, 11, Roelli 23:59, 13, Sathoff 24:24, 15, Brower 24:47, 17, Brandli 25:09. At Oregon HS, 5,000 meters.

Capitol Conference

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SPRING MEET

Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 18; Columbus 53; Belleville 62; Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top three individuals: 1, Herrling, WH, 20:31; 2, Maynard, NGM, 20:47; 3, Ziperski, NGM, 21:20.

New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Maynard 20:47; 3, Ziperski 21:20; 4, Karls 21:34; 5, Fink 21:37; 9, Faber 22:23. Columbus: 6, Dornaus 21:41; 7, Pennington 21:52; 14, Denk 23:47; 16, Roberts 24:43; 17, Paulson 24:49. Belleville: 8, Spiegel 22:22; 11, Yapp 23:22; 13, Winkers 23:40; 18, Herritz 25:12; 19, Salmela 28:51. Wisconsin Heights: 1, Herrling 20:31; 15, Simmert 24:23. At Columbus Country Club, 5,000 meters.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 36; Sun Prairie 39; Verona 63; Janesville Parker 114; Milton 146; Beloit Memorial 164.

Top five individuals: 1, Manning, V, 15:31; 2, Schollmeyer, Mid, 15:41; 3, Alvarado, SP, 15:43; 4, Ward, Mid, 15:45; 5, Oleson, V, 16:31.

Middleton: 2, Schollmeyer 15:41; 4, Ward 15:45; 7, Mladucky 16:56; 11, Marrione 17:12; 12, Montour 17:16. Sun Prairie: 3, Alvarado 15:43; 6, Stoll 16:48; 8, Schrandt 17:06; 9, Marshall 17:08; 13, Stoll 17:16. Verona: 1, Manning 15:31; 5, Oleson 16:31; 15, Metcalf 17:23; 20, Ochowski 17:54; 22, Kwitek 18:11. Janesville Parker: 10, Schuh 17:09; 19, Risseeuw 17:52; 27, Schnuck 19:27; 28, Herbst 19:36; 30, Fenrick 20:16. Milton: 21, Smith 18:00; 26, Flowers 18:41; 32, Pan 20:32; 33, Rateike 20:39; 34, Jauch 20:45. Beloit Memorial: 23, Jones 18:14; 29, J. Johnson 19:40; 35, B. Johnson 20:50; 38, Ferrera 21:48; 39, White 22:52. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton, 5,000 meters.

BOYS GOLF

Non-conference

WASHINGTON COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Milwaukee Marquette and Slinger 312; Mequon Homestead 315; Sussex Hamilton 320; Sheboygan North and Wauwatosa East 322; Cedarburg 323; Whitefish Bay 326; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 327; Menomonee Falls 329; Green Bay Notre Dame 330; University School of Milwaukee 333; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 334; Germantown 335; Hartford 337; Grafton 344; West Bend West 353; Neenah 362; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 365; West Bend East 374; Port Washington 380; Oconomowoc 383; Beaver Dam 407; Watertown 420; Kewaskum 424.

Top five individuals: 1 (tie) Addie, SH, Raimer, Sli, and Anderson, WFB, 71; 4 (tie), Zagar, Hfd, and Theama, Ced, 74.

Beaver Dam: Nortman 92, Stofflet 94, Banes 109, Heim 112. Watertown: Marchant 96, Nourse 96, Sellnow 106, Mihalko 122. At Washington County Golf Course, Hartford, par 72.

COMET INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Beloit Memorial 317; Kohler 327; Elkhorn 345; Union Grove 353; Waterford 356; Burlington 360; Lakeside Lutheran 368; Clinton 382; Whitewater 383; Janesville Parker 393; East Troy 416; Delavan-Darien 437.

Top five individuals: 1, Romano, Cli, 71; 2, Oberneder, BM, 72; 3, Wong, BM, 74; 4, Breitenbach, K, 78; 5 (tie), Jordan, DD, and Schroeder, K, 80.

Beloit Memorial: Oberneder 72, Wong 74, Hoey 85, Churchill 86. Janesville Parker: Skoglund 89, Naber 93, DeGarmo 102, Thorssor 109. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 87, Deavers 91, Meland 92, Popp 98. At Delbrook Golf Club, Delavan, par 70.

CRUSADER INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 300; Pewaukee 315; Mukwonago 322; Waukesha North 326; Milwaukee Marquette 329; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 336; Waukesha South 337; Racine Lutheran 342; Wales Kettle Moraine 349; Westosha Central 353; Oconomowoc 355; Waukesha West 359; Cambridge 371; Kenosha St. Joseph 389; Horicon 436; Milwaukee Pius XI 448; Racine Horlick inc.

Top five individuals: 1 (tie), Amtmann, HA, Fickle, HA, and Hoeppner WN, 73; 4, Wilks, RL, 74; 5, Glaspy, Pew, 75.

Cambridge: Buckman 78, Farrugio 84, Nottestad 101, Nikolay 108. At The Broadlands Golf Course, North Prairie, par 72.

