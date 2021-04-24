Prep sports: Zach Nichols' second-half goal gives McFarland boys soccer team victory over Oregon

Sun Prairie junior Reagan Zimmerman won the girls race in 19:36, but Middleton earned six of the next seven places to take the championship with 23 points to the Cardinals’ 51. Sophomore Elizabeth Schwartz took second for Middleton in 19:52. Verona’s Ann Knueve took fourth in 20:30.

Capitol Conference meet

Belleville freshman Carter Scholey covered the Columbus Country Club course in 16:47 to win the spring conference meet, but New Glarus/Monticello had six of the next seven finishers and to wind up first with 22 points. Senior Joe Quaglia led the Glarner Knights, taking second in 17:12. Tucker McGee of Columbus took fifth in 17:38.

In the girls race, Wisconsin Heights sophomore Samantha Herrling was the individual winner (20:31), but New Glarus/Monticello earned the next four places to win the title with 18 points. Freshman Lily Maynard led the way for the Glarner Knights, taking second in 20:47.

Oregon 25, Monroe 32