Prep sports: Zach Nichols' second-half goal gives McFarland boys soccer team victory over Oregon

A perfect crossing pass midway through the second half was just enough to give the McFarland boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over visiting Oregon in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon.
Bubba Blair sent a crossing pass to the left side of the box and Zach Nichols headed it in to provide the game’s only score in the 67th minute of play.
Sun Prairie 2, Stoughton 0
Senior midfielder J.P. Anhalt recorded a goal and an assist as the host Cardinals (2-0) beat the Vikings (1-2). Stoughton goaltender Steven Benoy made 13 saves.
Madison West 5,
Madison La Follette 1
Senior Khedive Konde Gwo had a hat trick to help the Regents open the season with a victory over the Lancers at Madison Area Technical College.
Cross country
Middleton Invitational
Verona junior Aidan Manning won the boys race with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31 seconds at Glacier Creek Middle School. Middleton earned five of the top 12 places overall to score 36 points, winning the title by three points over runner-up Sun Prairie. Senior Ryan Schollmeyer led Middleton, taking second in 15:41. Sun Prairie sophomore Mateo Alvarado was third in 15:43.
Sun Prairie junior Reagan Zimmerman won the girls race in 19:36, but Middleton earned six of the next seven places to take the championship with 23 points to the Cardinals’ 51. Sophomore Elizabeth Schwartz took second for Middleton in 19:52. Verona’s Ann Knueve took fourth in 20:30.
Capitol Conference meet
Belleville freshman Carter Scholey covered the Columbus Country Club course in 16:47 to win the spring conference meet, but New Glarus/Monticello had six of the next seven finishers and to wind up first with 22 points. Senior Joe Quaglia led the Glarner Knights, taking second in 17:12. Tucker McGee of Columbus took fifth in 17:38.
In the girls race, Wisconsin Heights sophomore Samantha Herrling was the individual winner (20:31), but New Glarus/Monticello earned the next four places to win the title with 18 points. Freshman Lily Maynard led the way for the Glarner Knights, taking second in 20:47.
Oregon 25, Monroe 32
Junior Yordanos Zelinski won the boys meet in 16:42 to lead the host Panthers to victory at Jaycee Park in Oregon. The runner-up was Cheesemakers junior Heath Huschitt in 18:03. Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov won the girls race in 19:52 and Oregon placed nine runners in the top 10 to win with 18 points to Monroe’s 45. Monroe freshman Jadyn Elgin took third in 21:31.
Boys golf
Comet Invitational
Griffin Oberneder shot 2-over-par 72 and Kai Wong shot 74 at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan, leading Beloit Memorial to the championship of the 12-team invitational hosted by Delavan-Darien. Kohler finished 10 strokes back. Lakeside Lutheran took seventh at 368, led by Zeb Braun’s 82, and Janesville Parker was 10th at 393.
Crusader Invitational
At The Broadlands in North Prairie, sophomore Nick Buckman shot 6-over-par 78 to lead the Cambridge boys to a 13th-place finish in the 17-team tournament hosted by Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Hartland Arrowhead shot 300 to beat runner-up Pewaukee by 15 strokes. Arrowhead seniors Nick Amtmann and Andrew Fickel joined Waukesha North sophomore Peter Hoeppner atop the leaderboard with 73s.
Washington County Invitational
At Washington County Golf Course in Hartford, Beaver Dam took 23rd and Watertown 24th in the 25-team field. Milwaukee Marquette and Slinger tied for the team championship at 312. Beaver Dam shot 407, led by senior Ben Nortman’s 92, and Watertown shot 420, led by junior Matt Marchant and freshman Myles Nourse with 96s.