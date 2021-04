Prep sports: Waunakee boys soccer team powers past Middleton for fifth consecutive victory

The Waunakee boys soccer team has picked the perfect time to start a hot streak.

The Warriors improved to 8-1-1 on Thursday, picking up their fifth consecutive win with a 3-2 decision over visiting Middleton (3-4-2). Josh Fried scored two goals in the first half for Waunakee, and Charlie Steck had two assists. Ben Tutewohl and Chase Quamme scored for Middleton.

Sun Prairie 1, McFarland 1

A late goal by Riley Stevens salvaged a draw for the Cardinals (9-0-2) against the visiting Spartans (8-0-1). Jackson Werwinski scored in the first half for McFarland, and goalie Matt Schutt saved 11 shots. Tanner Scherer saved eight shots for Sun Prairie.

Baseball

Madison Edgewood 7,

Watertown 6 (8) Joe Hartlieb tripled home Ben Newton in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Crusaders a victory over the Goslings at Warner Park. Hartlieb had two of Edgewood’s five hits off three Watertown pitchers. Taylor Walter homered and singled for Watertown.

Monroe 9, Stoughton 8