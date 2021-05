Prep sports: Verona's Jackson Acker shatters school record with discus throw of 203 feet, 10 inches

Mount Horeb 8, Portage 0

Lucy Dahlk pitched a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two, and Abby Steinhauer homered to lead the host Vikings (10-3, 9-1 Badger North) past the Warriors (5-11, 3-7).

Edgewood 2, Oregon 1 (8)

Pitcher Michelle Schmitt hit her second double of the day and Grace Nwankwo scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning as the Crusaders (5-6, 5-6 Badger South) held on to beat the Panthers (9-9, 7-4). Schmitt scattered five hits over eight innings and struck out 12.

Monona Grove 11, Watertown 9

The Silver Eagles (14-3, 9-2 Badger South) scored five times in the top of the seventh inning and survived a three-run rally in the bottom half to beat the Goslings (10-7, 7-4). Winning pitcher Katie McKenzie went 3-for-4 with a double. Abby Walsh homered for Watertown.

Memorial 5, La Follette 0

Emily Finkelmeyer threw a seven-inning four-hitter as the visiting Spartans (8-3, 8-3 Big Eight) beat the Lancers (1-9, 1-9). Merit Williams had four hits, including a triple and a double for Madison Memorial.

Middleton 13, Craig 9