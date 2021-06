Prep sports: Verona, Sun Prairie wind up in a tie for the Big Eight Conference softball title

Nate Yaroch’s second hit of the day sent home Tyler Chopp with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the host Warriors (12-8) a win over the Comets (3-15). Gabe Uttech earned the pitching victory in relief of Ian Olszewski and added two hits.Waterloo 7, New Glarus 3

In the Division 3 Random Lake sectional, the visiting Pirates (8-12) scored three runs in the seventh to beat the Glarner Knights (8-8). Cooper Setz tripled for Waterloo and Cooper Dreyfus tripled for New Glarus.

Belleville 6, Marshall 0

Trevor Syse pitched six innings for the Wildcats (8-9), striking out nine to shut out the host Cardinals (8-10).

Baseball

Memorial 4-9, West 2-8

Aaron Jungers pitched 6⅔ innings for the Spartans (14-4, 14-4 Big Eight), giving up two hits and striking out nine to beat the Regents (5-13, 5-13) in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Tyler Schmitt scored on a wild pitch to give Madison Memorial the sweepas Tyler Piotrowski finished with two doubles. Aidan Baccus and Tiago Sanchez homered for West.