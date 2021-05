Prep sports: Verona softball pitchers combine for shortened perfect game against Madison West

Verona pitchers Alyssa Bostley and Hilary Blomberg split the work right down the middle on Friday, combining for a four-inning perfect game as the Wildcats rolled to a 16-0 win over host Madison West in non-conference play.

Bostley struck out three over the first two innings and Blomberg struck out four over the final two. Blomberg also led the offense, hitting a home run and a double, scoring three runs and driving in two. Sydney Toman homered, Katie Pederson tripled and Alyssa Bostley hit two doubles for Verona.

Sun Prairie 14, Madison La Follette 1 (5)

The Cardinals combined to score 11 runs in the second and third innings to beat the visiting Lancers in five innings. Carly Gross batted in four runs for Sun Prairie. Kiana Patterson pitched all four innings and allowed no earned runs on two hits and struck out four.

Middleton 18, Madison East 2 (5)

At Olbrich Park, the visiting Cardinals scored eight runs in the first inning and coasted past the Purgolders. Jenna Redders went 3-for-4 and McKenzie Pertzborn and Mackenzie Zimmerman each drove in three runs for Middleton. Ava Ehrlinger homered for East.

Madison Memorial 4, Janesville Craig 0