Prep sports: Unbeaten McFarland girls soccer team holds Big Foot without a shot in 10-0 victory

The Cougars (8-5) scored early and often to beat the host Red Hawks (12-5). Aiden Schenk allowed no earned runs on two hits in four innings pitched, and drove in three runs off a single and triple for Craig.

SoftballVerona 9, Parker 8 (8)

Jana Lawrence hit a line drive to send home Odalys Rivera in the top of the eighth inning, giving the visiting Wildcats (14-2, 9-1 Big Eight) the extra-inning victory over the Vikings (7-7, 4-7). Alyssa Bostley hit a two run homer for Verona, and Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Alexys Luek hit a double and drove in three runs for Janesville Parker.

Sauk Prairie 21, Lodi 8 (5)

OJ Joyce went 2-for-3, hitting a double and driving in three runs to push the visiting Eagles (4-11) past the Blue Devils (4-12). Olivia Breunig hit a triple, scored twice, and drove in three runs for Sauk Prairie. Mackenzie Christofferson went 2-for-3 for Lodi.

Waupun 3, Lake Mills 2