Prep sports: Third-ranked Middleton takes home the title at Madison Memorial's Spartan Invitational

Boys soccerThe WIAA’s alternate fall season for boys soccer begins its run to the finish line on Tuesday with a series of regional semifinal games. Regional finals are set for Thursday, with semifinals and finals in four Division 1 sectionals and four Division 2 sectionals on Saturday.

Top-seeded teams drew byes, but top matchups include Madison La Follette at Monona Grove at 5 p.m., Madison East at Oregon at 8 p.m., Monroe vs. Stoughton at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona at 7 p.m. and Madison Memorial at La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m.

Drawing the top seeding in each side of the Baraboo sectional bracket were Sun Prairie and Verona, with Madison West and Waunakee earning No. 2 seedings. Beloit Memorial earned the top seed in its half of its own sectional.

In Division 2, DeForest and McFarland earned top seedings in the DeForest sectional, with Mount Horeb and Belleville/New Glarus earning No. 2 seedings. Fort Atkinson drew the top seeding in its half of the Lomira sectional.