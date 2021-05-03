 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Third-ranked Middleton takes home the title at Madison Memorial's Spartan Invitational
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Third-ranked Middleton takes home the title at Madison Memorial's Spartan Invitational

  • 0

Fresh off its No. 3 state ranking, the Middleton boys golf team took care of business in the 10-team Spartan Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Wednesday.

The Cardinals shot a four-player score of 24-over-par 312 to win by 14 strokes over host Madison Memorial.

Verona took third at 332 and Waunakee, ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association’s Division 1 poll, finished fourth at 333.

Jacob Beckman led Middleton with a 3-over 75, one stroke ahead of Memorial’s Sam Godager. Middleton’s Dain Johnson finished third at 77, and the Cardinals rounded out their team scoring with 80s from Alec Sosnowski and Drew Sjowall.

Verona got an 81 from Andrew Aune and an 83 from Zack Zimmerman. Waunakee was led by K.C. Nickel at 78; Max Brud and Brady Piazza both shot 83.

Devin Raven of Memorial’s B team shot 78, and Haley Thoeny led Lodi with an 82.

Wales Kettle Moraine led the Division 1 state coaches’ poll, followed by Mequon Homestead and Middleton. Madison Edgewood, the 2019 state champion, led the Division 2 poll, with Lodi fifth and Edgerton 11th. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable mention. Manitowoc Roncalli topped the Division 3 poll, followed by Mineral Point.

Boys soccerThe WIAA’s alternate fall season for boys soccer begins its run to the finish line on Tuesday with a series of regional semifinal games. Regional finals are set for Thursday, with semifinals and finals in four Division 1 sectionals and four Division 2 sectionals on Saturday.

Top-seeded teams drew byes, but top matchups include Madison La Follette at Monona Grove at 5 p.m., Madison East at Oregon at 8 p.m., Monroe vs. Stoughton at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona at 7 p.m. and Madison Memorial at La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m.

Drawing the top seeding in each side of the Baraboo sectional bracket were Sun Prairie and Verona, with Madison West and Waunakee earning No. 2 seedings. Beloit Memorial earned the top seed in its half of its own sectional.

In Division 2, DeForest and McFarland earned top seedings in the DeForest sectional, with Mount Horeb and Belleville/New Glarus earning No. 2 seedings. Fort Atkinson drew the top seeding in its half of the Lomira sectional.

Girls golfTournament play in the WIAA girls golf alternate fall season begins at 8:30 this morning with the Jefferson Regional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Cambridge, Jefferson, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, McFarland, Middleton, Mount Horeb and Verona will compete for spots in next Monday’s Middleton sectional.

On Wednesday, regionals will take place at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville and Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac. At Rolling Meadows, Sun Prairie and Monona Grove will play for spots in Monday’s Bay Port sectional.

Wednesday’s Janesville Craig regional at Glen Erin will include Beloit Memorial, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon and Stoughton.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS GOLF

Non-conference

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 312; Madison Memorial 326; Verona 332; Waunakee 333; Madison Memorial B 351; Lodi 354; Sun Prairie 359; Janesville Craig 365; Janesville Parker 399; Madison La Follette 431.

Top five individuals: 1, Beckman, M, 75; 2, Godager, MM, 76; 3, Johnson, M, 77; 4, Raven, MM-B, 78; 5, Nickel, W, 78.

Middleton: Beckman 75; D. Johnson 77; Sosnowski 80; Sjowall 80. Madison Memorial: Godager 76; S. Pickhardt 81; Williams 84; H. Pickhardt 85. Verona: Aune 81; Zimmerman 83; Rebholz 84; Ehlenbach 84. Waunakee: Nickel 78; Brud 83; Piazza 83; Meganck 89. Madison Memorial B: Raven 78; Simonini 84; Jungers 91; Richards 98. Lodi: Thoeny 82; Meitzner 90; Lins 90; Rashid 92. Sun Prairie: Schictz 83; N. Johnson 91; Ogdrab 92; Drans 93. Janesville Craig: Marshall 84; Haworth 92; Sullivan 93; Engstrom 96. Janesville Parker: Skoglund 87; Naber 96; Degarno 104; Thorsson 112. Madison La Follette: Arkin 99; Oslon 105; Blazel 107; Philauong 120. At Blackhawk CC, par 72.

Badger North Conference

MOUNT HOREB 179, BARABOO 184

Individual winner: Gibbs, B, 43.

Mount Horeb: Lombardo 44; Wittmann 45; Albrecht 45; Sutter 45; Whaley 50. Baraboo: Gibbs 43; Janssen 44; Mahoney 48; Larson 49; Scanlan 51. At Baraboo CC, par 36.

WISCONSIN GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Wales Kettle Moraine 130; 2, Mequon Homestead 101; 3, Middleton 95; 4, Hartland Arrowhead 80; 5, Milwaukee Marquette 76; 6, Wauwatosa East/West 71; 7 (tie), Waunakee, Slinger 31; 9, Eau Claire Memorial 25; 10, Germantown 17;

Others receiving votes: Sussex Hamilton 10, De Pere 9; Pewaukee 7; River Falls 7; Hudson 6; Lake Geneva Badger 5; Sheboygan North 5; Whitefish Bay 5; Waukesha North 2; Holmen 1; Franklin 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood 63; 2, Marinette 53; 3, Appleton Xavier 42; 4, Hammond St. Croix Central 41; 5, Lodi 40; 6, Minocqua Lakeland 37; 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 33; 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 23; 9, Rice Lake 21; 10,Winneconne 20.

Others receiving votes: Edgerton 19; University School of Milwaukee 18; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 16; Osceola 15; Sheboygan Falls 12; Amery 11; Berlin 11; Wrightstown 11; Baldwin-Woodville 9; Brookfield Academy 9; Maple Northwestern 8; Kewaskum 6; Luxemburg-Casco 6; Spooner 5; Wisconsin Dells 4; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Freedom 3; Platteville 2; Denmark 1; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1; Kiel 1; New London 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Manitowoc Roncalli 18; 2, Mineral Point 13; 3, Neenah St. Mary 11; 4, La Crosse Aquinas 11; 5 (tie), Kohler, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 10; 7, Durand 9; 8, Cambridge 6; 9 (tie), Lancaster 6, Racine Prairie 6, Hartland University Lake 6.

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Onalaska Luther 5, Fennimore 4, Markesan 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Forward Madison FC wins final preseason game against Milwaukee Bavarians

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics