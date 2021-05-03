Prep sports: Third-ranked Middleton takes home the title at Madison Memorial's Spartan Invitational

Fresh off its No. 3 state ranking, the Middleton boys golf team took care of business in the 10-team Spartan Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Wednesday.
The Cardinals shot a four-player score of 24-over-par 312 to win by 14 strokes over host Madison Memorial.
Verona took third at 332 and Waunakee, ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association’s Division 1 poll, finished fourth at 333.
Jacob Beckman led Middleton with a 3-over 75, one stroke ahead of Memorial’s Sam Godager. Middleton’s Dain Johnson finished third at 77, and the Cardinals rounded out their team scoring with 80s from Alec Sosnowski and Drew Sjowall.
Verona got an 81 from Andrew Aune and an 83 from Zack Zimmerman. Waunakee was led by K.C. Nickel at 78; Max Brud and Brady Piazza both shot 83.
Devin Raven of Memorial’s B team shot 78, and Haley Thoeny led Lodi with an 82.
Wales Kettle Moraine led the Division 1 state coaches’ poll, followed by Mequon Homestead and Middleton. Madison Edgewood, the 2019 state champion, led the Division 2 poll, with Lodi fifth and Edgerton 11th. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable mention. Manitowoc Roncalli topped the Division 3 poll, followed by Mineral Point.
Boys soccerThe WIAA’s alternate fall season for boys soccer begins its run to the finish line on Tuesday with a series of regional semifinal games. Regional finals are set for Thursday, with semifinals and finals in four Division 1 sectionals and four Division 2 sectionals on Saturday.
Top-seeded teams drew byes, but top matchups include Madison La Follette at Monona Grove at 5 p.m., Madison East at Oregon at 8 p.m., Monroe vs. Stoughton at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona at 7 p.m. and Madison Memorial at La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m.
Drawing the top seeding in each side of the Baraboo sectional bracket were Sun Prairie and Verona, with Madison West and Waunakee earning No. 2 seedings. Beloit Memorial earned the top seed in its half of its own sectional.
In Division 2, DeForest and McFarland earned top seedings in the DeForest sectional, with Mount Horeb and Belleville/New Glarus earning No. 2 seedings. Fort Atkinson drew the top seeding in its half of the Lomira sectional.
Girls golfTournament play in the WIAA girls golf alternate fall season begins at 8:30 this morning with the Jefferson Regional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Cambridge, Jefferson, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, McFarland, Middleton, Mount Horeb and Verona will compete for spots in next Monday’s Middleton sectional.
On Wednesday, regionals will take place at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville and Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac. At Rolling Meadows, Sun Prairie and Monona Grove will play for spots in Monday’s Bay Port sectional.
Wednesday’s Janesville Craig regional at Glen Erin will include Beloit Memorial, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon and Stoughton.