Prep sports: Team effort carries Edgerton boys golf team to Rock Valley Conference tournament title

Baseball

Sun Prairie 5, Craig 4

Carter Wambach led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and two batters later Addison Ostrenga drove in his second run of the game with a single to left, giving the top-ranked Cardinals (10-0, 9-0 Big Eight) a walk-off win over the Cougars (6-4, 5-3). Aiden Schenk and Josh Udelhofen each had two hits and an RBI for Janesville Craig. Jackson Hunley pitched a shutout for the final 5⅔ innings for Sun Prairie.

Columbus 11, Lodi 0 (5)

The Cardinals (7-4, 5-1 Capitol North) scored five fifth-inning runs to beat the host Blue Devils (5-5, 2-3). Starter Trace Kirchberg struck out eight and allowed two hits over five shutout innings for Columbus, and A.J. Uttech had three hits.

Oconomowoc 5, Watertown 2

Starter Grant Naumann allowed three hits and no earned runs in a complete game to lead the host Raccoons (11-4) past the visiting Goslings (5-2).

Jefferson 8, Edgerton 2