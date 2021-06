Prep sports: Taylor Roughen does it all as second-ranked Lake Mills beats No. 1 Poynette 1-0

Taylor Roughen helped the Lake Mills softball team climb the ladder on Tuesday afternoon.

Roughen pitched an eight-inning shutout, allowing four hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts, to lead the state second-ranked L-Cats to a 1-0 victory over No. 1-ranked Poynette.

The win gave Lake Mills at least a share of the Capitol North Conference championship.

What’s more, Roughen drove in the game’s only run in the top of the eighth, hitting a line-drive single to center after Ellie Evenson led off the inning with her third single of the game and took third on an error.

The L-Cats (17-3, 8-1 Capitol North) rallied behind Roughen, who retired the Pumas (15-2, 8-1) on a line drive and two strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth.

The loss spoiled a strong performance by Poynette’s Holly Lowenberg, who gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out 11. Abby Klink hit three singles for Poynette.

