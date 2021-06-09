Prep sports: Suzy Hinds-Cruz breaks the ice to send Madison West soccer team to regional final

Suzy Hinds-Cruz scored on an assist from Abbey Stanton in the 62nd minute Wednesday, giving the Madison West girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Mansfield Stadium.

The victory sent the Regents (8-1-1) into a Saturday regional final at Sun Prairie.

Memorial finished the season with a 5-5-0 record.

Marshfield 7, Portage/Poynette 1

The host Tigers (8-6-1) knocked out the United (3-12-0) in a Division 2 regional semifinal.

Track and field

Rock Valley Conference

Evansville senior Riley Siltman won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs on Wednesday to lead his Blue Devils to a runner-up finish in the 10-team Rock Valley conference track and field meet at Beloit Turner.

Siltman won the 1,600 in 4:30.10 and the 3,200 in 10:31.55.

Jefferson won seven of the 18 events to take the team title with 164 points, 71 ahead of Evansville. McFarland finished third, as Aidan Pyper, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Cade Korth and Andrew Kelley won the 800 relay (1:35.40).