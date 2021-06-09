Prep sports: Suzy Hinds-Cruz breaks the ice to send Madison West soccer team to regional final

PREP SPORTS | WEDNESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
WAUNAKEE 9, BEAVER DAM 1
Waunakee*002*020*5*—*9*11*1
Beaver Dam*000*001*0*—*1*3*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Kuhn (W; 5.1-1-1-1-4-3), J. Shepski (1.2-2-0-0-0-0); BD: Johnson (L; 5-7-4-4-4-2), Soto (1-0-0-0-2-0), Biel (0-3-5-4-0-0), Westover (1-1-0-0-1-2).
Leading hitters — W: L. Shepski 3x5 (2 2B), J. Shepski 2x3.
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 11, MIDDLETON 2
Middleton*101*000*0*—*2*6*3
Sun Prairie*011*450*x*—*11*12*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Zempel (L; 3.1-6-6-5-4-3), Pincombe (0.2-0-0-0-0-0), Hockers (2-6-5-4-1-1); SP: Hunley (W; 6-5-2-1-4-2), Caron (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — M: Pongratz (2B); SP: Shepard 2x3 (2B), Hamilton 2x4 (4BI), Radlund 2x3, Stevens 2x3, Hunley 2x3.
Capitol North Conference
JEFFERSON 12, MONONA GROVE 4
Jefferson*500*061*0*—*12*10*1
Monona Grove*011*200*0*—*4*6*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Danielson (W; 3.1-6-4-4-0-4), Schroedl (3.2-0-0-0-0-0); MG: Knudtson (L; 2-5-5-5-0-2), Hewitt (2.2-4-6-6-1-4), Chynoweth (2.1-1-1-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — J: Heine 2x3 (2B), I. Hoffman 2x3 (2B), Behm (2B); MG: Hewitt (2B), Mikalsen (2B). At Fireman’s Park, Cottage Grove.
COLUMBUS 11, BARABOO 3
Baraboo*000*003*0*—*3*3*2
Columbus*201*107*x*—*11*12*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Mueller (L; 5-11-10-7-1-2), Gaffney (1-1-1-1-2-0); C: Kirchberg (W; 5.2-2-3-3-10-4), Oppor (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — B: Kline (3B); C: Kirchberg 2x4 (2 HR), Uttech 2x4 (3B), Link (HR), Sullivan 2x4, Mobry 2x3, Schroeder 2x3, Oppor (2B).
HARTFORD 10, WATERTOWN 0 (5)
Hartford*061*21*—*10*12*0
Watertown*000*00*—*0*1*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Teske (W; 4-1-0-0-4-0), Kutz (1-0-0-0-2-0); W: Lee (L; 1.2-7-6-6-1-3), Gates (2.1-3-3-2-0-1), Sellnow (1-2-1-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — H: Lausten 3x4 (2B), Kutz 2x4 (2B), Pouzar 2x2 (2B), Becker (2B), Teschner (2B), Sheehan 2x4; W: Schauer (2B). At Washington Park, Watertown.
First game
DeFOREST 3, STEVENS POINT 1
Stevens Point*001*000*0*—*1*6*2
DeForest*011*010*x*—*3*5*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Schultz (L; 4-5-2-1-8-1), Nafe (.1-0-0-1-0-1), Pelky (1.2-0-1-0-1-3); D: Kaufmann (W; 5-5-1-1-5-1), Hawk (1-1-0-0-1-1), Kirchberg (S; 1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — SP: Tuskowski 2x3 (2 2B); D: Kirchberg (HR); Hausser (2B).
Second game
DeFOREST 10, STEVENS POINT 8
Stevens Point*004*301*0*—*8*8*3
DeForest*022*201*3*—*10*13*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Thauer (3-5-4-0-3-2), Nafe (1-4-2-2-1-0), Pelky (1-1-1-1-1-0), Warzynski (L; 1.1-3-3-3-2-1); D: Jansen (3-4-4-4-3 2), Hawk (1-2-3-3-0-1), Grall (W; 3-2-1-1-2-1).
Leading hitters — SP: Sankey 2x3, Tuskowski (2B), Przybelski (2B); D: Hausser 2x5 (HR, 2B), Buschmann 3x3 (HR, 2 2B), Kirchberg 3x3 (2 2B), Hawk (2B).
Today’s WIAA schedule
AREA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 2
Brodhead sectional
(5) McFarland at (4) River Valley, 4:45 p.m.
(6) Platteville vs. (3) Madison Edgewood at Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.
(7) Richland Center at (2) Mount Horeb, 5 p.m.
(5) Lodi vs. (4) Wisconsin Dells at Woodside Complex, Wisconsin Dells, 5 p.m.
(6) Portage vs. (3) Mauston at Woodside Complex, Mauston, 5 p.m.
(5) Brodhead/Juda at (4) Monroe, 5 p.m.
(6) Clinton at (3) Evansville, 4:45 p.m.
(5) Lake Mills at (4) Walworth Big Foot, 5 p.m.
(6) Delavan-Darien at (3) Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Kewaskum sectional
(6) Delafield St. John’s NW co-op at (3) Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Random Lake sectional
(5) Waterloo at (4) New Glarus
(6) Belleville vs. (3) Marshall at Fireman’s Park, Marshall
Viroqua sectional
(5) Montello at (4) Wisconsin Heights
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Division 2
Walworth Big Foot sectional
EDGERTON 19, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (3)
Delavan-Dar*000*—*0*3*4
Edgerton*(10)9x*—*19*14*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DD: Ryesch (L; 2-14-19-15-5-1); E: Gunderson (2-3-0-0-0-5).
Leading hitters — E: Gunderson 2x3 (2B), Shaw 2x2, Rebman 2x3 (2B), Zeimet (HR, 2B).
Division 3
Sectional No. 3
RICHLAND CENTER 11, BELLEVILLE 1 (5)
Belleville*100*00*—*1*3*6
Richland Ctr*511*04*—*11*13*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Prochaska (L; 5-13-11-5-1-3); RC: Louis (W; 5-3-1-1-6-3).
Leading hitters — RC: A. Gander 2x4 (3B), Louis 2x4 (3B), Schmidt 2x3 (3B).
VIROQUA 12, MONTICELLO/N. GLARUS 2 (5)
Monticello/NG*100*01*—*2*7*4
Viroqua*052*5x*—*12*8*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MNG: Disch (L; 3.1-8-12-6-2-6), Zuber (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); V: Zitzner (W; 5-7-2-1-6-2).
Leading hitters — MNG: Siegenthaler 2x3 (2B), Peterson 2x2 (2B), Disch (2B); V: Clark 2x3, Nannini 2x3, Skrede (2B).
MARSHALL 10, WAT. LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Wat. Luther Prep*000*000*—*0*3*6
Marshall*215*011*—*10*4*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (W; 6-3-0-0-7-1); WLP: E. Bortulin (L; 2-3-6-3-1-5), A. Bortulin (4-1-4-4-3-8).
Leading hitters — M: Swanlund (2B); WLP: Bolton 2x2. At Marshall Early Learning Center.
REGULAR SEASON
Badger South Conference
FORT ATKINSON 7, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown*040*011*0*—*6*8*2
Fort Atkinson*030*400*x*—*7*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (L; 6-6-7-3-0-4); FA: Jacobson (W; 7-8-6-5-3-6).
Leading hitters — W: Strupp 2x4, Walsh 2x4, Suski (3B); FA: Kostroski (HR), Torrenga 2x4.
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 19, MADISON WEST 0 (3)
Madison West*000*—*0*0*4
Sun Prairie*2(17)x*—*19*14*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MW: Millmann (L; 1-8-12-10-0-2), Stolzenburg (1-6-7-6-0-2); SP: Patterson (3-0-0-0-7-0).
Leading hitters — SP: Patterson 3x3 (2B), Rademacher (3B), McLean 2x2, S. Royle 2x2, Gross 2x2.
VERONA 7, MADISON MEMORIAL 0 (8)
Verona*000*000*07—*7*7*0
Mad. Memorial*000*000*00*—*0*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Bostley (W; 8-6-0-0-7-1); MM: Jaskowiak (L; 7-6-3-2-4-1), Finkelmeyer (1-1-4-4-0-1).
Leading hitters — V: Osting 3x4 (HR), Pederson 2x4 (2 2B); MM: O’Donnell 2x3 (2B). At Jefferson Middle School.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3
Beloit Mem*000*003*0*—*3*6*4
Jan. Craig*000*002*3*—*5*5*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BM: Swanson (L; 6-5-5-1-4-1); JC: Stanley (W; 5.2-4-3-3-1-0), Bienema (1.1-2-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — BM: Gutierrez (2B), Bittner 2x4; JC: B. Vitaioli 2x3. At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
JANESVILLE PARKER 7, MADISON EAST 1
Jan. Parker*012*020*2*—*7*13*0
Mad. East*100*000*0*—*1*7*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: Lot (W; 7-7-1-1-8-2); ME: Wilcox (L; 7-13-7-3-6-1).
Leading hitters — JP: Luek 3x4, Ayers 3x4, Williams 2x4, Reed 2x3; ME: Dalton 2x3 (2B), Ehrlinger 2x4. At Olbrich Park.
MIDDLETON 10, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0 (5)
Mad. La Follette*000*00*—*0*0*2
Middleton*433*0x*—*10*7*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ML: Steam (L; 2.1-6-10-8-1-5), Welling (1.2-1-0-0-1-1); Mid: Buza (W; 5-0-0-0-6-1).
Leading hitters — Mid: Hebert (HR), Redders (3B), Hiorns 3x3 (2B), Sax 2x3. At Firefighters Park, Middleton.
Non-conference
COLUMBUS 5, RIVER VALLEY 0
River Valley*000*000*0*—*0*3*1
Columbus*302*000*—*5*10*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — RV: Hahn (L; 3-7-5-4-4-1), McElwee (3-3-0-0-2-1); C: Smedema (W; 7-3-0-0-10-0).
Leading hitters — RV: Milanowski (2B), Hanson (2B), Esser (2B); C: Peck 2x2 (HR, 3B, 4BI), Smedema 3x4. At Meister Park, Columbus.
MOUNT HOREB 10, IOWA-GRANT 3
Iowa-Grant*020*100*0*—*3*2*3
Mount Horeb*005*230*x*—*10*12*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — IG: McCarthy (L; 2-7-5-5-0-2), Pettit (2.1-3-4-1-2-1), Cutts (1.2-2-1-1-5-2); MH: Dahlk (7-2-3-1-11-6).
Leading hitters — MH: Dahlk 3x3 (HR), Mueller (HR), Brummer 2x3 (2 2B), Rhiner (2B).
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
MADISON WEST 1, MADISON MEMORIAL 0
Madison Memorial*0*0*—*0
Madison West*0*1*—*1
Second half — MW: Hinds-Cruz (Stanton), 61:19.
DIVISION 2
Marshfield sectional
Marshfield 7, Poynette/Portage 1
Today’s regional semifinals
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Arcadia/Independence at Madison Edgewood, 4 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Belleville/New Glarus at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Edgerton vs. Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Cambridge/Deerfield at Platteville/Lancaster, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Racine Prairie sectional
Whitefish Bay Dominican at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs sectional
Columbus at Watertown Luther Prep, 4 p.m.
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Madison Abundant Life co-op at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 4 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Lodi, 7 p.m.
River Valley at La Crosse Aquinas, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wednesday’s area summaries
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Jefferson 164; Evansville 93; McFarland 75.5; Walworth Big Foot 73.5; Brodhead/Juda 60; Clinton 59; Whitewater 58; Beloit Turner 45; Edgerton 36; East Troy 25.
100 meters: 1, Gotto, J, :11.0; 2, Combs, BT, :11.1; 3, Heller, J, :11.25; 4, Kelley, M, :11.26; 5, Allison, Edg, :11.3; 6, Boegli, BrJ, :11.7.
200: 1, Combs, BT, :22.26; 2, Gotto, J, :22.6; 3, Kelley, M, :22.95; 4, Norland, Edg, :23.68; 5, Weberpal, WBF, :23.48; 6, Allison, Edg, :23.68.
400: 1, Gotto, J, :49.65; 2, Norland, Edg, :51.21; 3, Zahn, W, :51.54; 4, Weberpal, WBF, :53.54; 5, Elliott, Ev, :53.85; 6, Cuevas, W, :55.24.
800: 1, Thorp, J, 1:59.92; 2, Zahn, W, 2:00.01; 3, DePuydt, ET, 2:03.25; 4, Siltman, Ev, 2:05.06; 5, Foster, WBF, 2:06.5; 6, Olsen, M, 2:08.94.
1,600: 1, Siltman, Ev, 4:30.1; 2, DePuydt, ET, 4:32.69; 3, Foster, WBF, 4:39.75; 4, Olsen, M, 4:47.37; 5, Thorp, J, 4:49.94; 6, Gallagher, Ev, 4:51.03.
3,200: 1, Siltman, Ev, 10:31.55; 2, McCabe, C, 10:44.66; 3, Marin, J, 10:53.26; 4, Gallagher, Ev, 11:05.13; 5, Schrab, Ev, 11:14.99; 6, Braund, BrJ, 11:16.42.
110 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :16.7; 2, Hottinger, J, :16.79; 3, Miller, M, :17.42; 4, O’Connor, Ev, :18.62; 5, Zadra, M, :18.69; 6, McIntyre, BrJ, :19.48.
300 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :41.2; 2, Hottinger, J, :43.98; 3, Miller, M, :44.21; 4, O’Connor, Ev, :45.57; 5, Zadra, M, :45.71; 6, McIntyre, BrJ, :46.4.
400 relay: 1, Brodhead/Juda (Ga. Boegli, Gu. Boegli, Weeden, Saunders), :45.88; 2, Clinton, :46.42; 3, Jefferson, :47.35; 4, Big Foot, :47.36; 5, Evansville, :47.44; 6, McFarland, :47.61.
800 relay: 1, McFarland (Pyper, Dyer-Ysaguirre, Korth, Kelley), 1:35.4; 2, Jefferson, 1:36.31; 3, Big Foot, 1:36.62; 4, Whitewater, 1:38.22; 5, Brodhead/Juda, 1:40.91; 6, East Troy, 1:48.68.
1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson (Rutherford, Thorp, Rodriguez, Phillips), 3:32.78; 2, Big Foot, 3:40.56; 3, Clinton, 3:41.97; 4, Whitewater, 3:42.09; 5, McFarland, 3:45.79; 6, Evansville, 3:56.31.
3,200 relay: 1, Whitewater (Cuevas, Dugan, Holden, Hammond), 9:05.55; 2, Clinton, 9:07.1; 3, Beloit Turner, 9:29.56; 4, McFarland, 9:35.88; 5, Evansville, 9:44.2; 6, Big Foot, 9:50.07.
High jump: 1, Engen, BrJ, 6-2; 2, Aron, W, 5-8; 3, Rutherford, J, 5-6; 4, Hughes, Ev, 5-4; 5, Troeger, Ed, 5-4 (tie); 6, Pribbenow, McF, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1, Kaden, WBF, 13-0; 2, Katzenmeyer, Ev, 12-0; 3, Duclos, W, 11-0; 4, Phillips, C, 10-0; 5, Gee, J, 10-0 (tie); 6, Tomomitsu, W, 9-6; 7, Laing, WBF, 9-6 (tie); 8, Newman, McF, 9-6 (tie); 9, Wood, McF, 9-6 (tie).
Long jump: 1, Combs, BT, 21-1½; 2, Wilson, WBF, 20-4½; 3, Allison, Ed, 20-2¾; 4, Hesebeck, C, 19-11¾; 5, Heller, J, 19-8; 6, Muller, ET, 19-6½.
Triple jump: 1, Combs, BT, 43-4½; 2, Wilson, WBF, 43-1; 3, Gotto, J, 42-9½; 4, Klitzman, Ev, 36-5; 5, Tway, BrJ, 35-0½; 6, Burns, McF, 33-6½.
Shot put: 1, Schultz, J, 47-4; 2, Grovesteen-Matchey, Ev, 41-10, 3, Bauer, C, 41-10 (tie); 4, Boegli, BrJ, 41-5; 5, Schwoerer, McF, 40-2; 6, Thorp, J, 39-3; 7, Matthys, BrJ, 39-3 (tie).
Discus: 1, Bauer, C, 132-11; 2, Harper, BrJ, 129-4; 3, Schultz, J, 129-3; 4, Thorp, J, 116-5; 5, Grovesteen-Matchey, Ev, 113-5; 6, Foster, WBF, 106-11.
At Beloit Turner.
Girls
Team scores: Brodhead/Juda 143; Jefferson 114.5; Whitewater 96; Walworth Big Foot 94; McFarland 67; Clinton 54; East Troy 50; Edgerton 28.5; Beloit Turner 28; Evansville 16.
100 meters: 1, Johansen, C, :12.44; 2, Burkhalter, BrJ, :13.04; 3, Murphy, WBF, :13.05; 4, Kilar, W, :13.23; 4, Cornett, Edg, :13.26; 6, Carollo, W, :13.28.
200: 1, Johansen, C, :25.82; 2, Chase, ET, :27.31; 3, Kilar, W, :27.37; 4, Johnson, J, :27.51; 5, Carollo, W, :27.73; 6, Burkhalter, BrJ, :27.78.
400: 1, Chase, ET, 1:03.07; 2, Peterson, C, 1:04.05; 3, Yates, BrJ, 1:04.84; 4, Wichman, J, 1:06.49; 5, Nisius, WBF, 1:07.51; 6, Coburn, W, 1:08.18.
800: 1, McIntyre, BrJ, 2:27.62; 2, Riemer, BrJ, 2:35.54; 3, Hottinger, J, 2:39.49; 4, Labecki, ET, 2:41.94; 5, Seifarth, BT, 2:43.05; 6, Hollenberger, J, 2:44.95.
1,600: 1, McIntyre, BrJ, 5:25.55; 2, Hottinger, J, 5:45.27; 3, Seifarth, BT, 4:43.95; 4, Gallagher, Ev, 5:55.96; 5, Salimes, Ed, 5:57.57; 6, Grossman, McF, 6:04.72.
3,200: 1, McIntyre, BrJ, 11:53.39; 2, Gallagher, Ev, 13:02.24; 3, Salimes, Ed, 13:05.91; 4, Ramirez, J, 14:09.96; 5, Worzalla, J, 14:12.91; 6, Grossman, McF, 14:14.87.
100 hurdles: 1, Yates, BrJ, :16.74; 2, Chan, W, :17.70; 3, Innes, McF, :17.87; 4, Beyers, WBF, :17.96; 5, Pfeifer, C, :18.54; 6, Vendrell-Nolen, Ed, :19.21; 6, Scurek, ET, :18.86.
300 hurdles: 1, Yates, BrJ, :48.66; 2, Chan, W, :50.42; 3, Scurek, ET, :51.45; 4, Innes, McF, :52.85; 5, Hildebrandt, WBF, :56.87; 6, DePuydt, ET, :57.44.
400 relay: 1, Whitewater, :51.97; 2, Big Foot, :53.65; 3, Jefferson, :56.22; 4, McFarland, :56.96; 5, Brodhead/Juda, :57.86; 6, Evansville, :58.59.
800 relay: 1, Whitewater, 1:53.094; 2, Big Foot, 1:56.89; 3, Jefferson, 1:57.67; 4, East Troy, 1:59.73; 4, Brodhead/Juda, 2:02.64; 6, McFarland, 2:05.63.
1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson, 4:28.09; 2, East Troy, 4:31.69; 3, Big Foot, 4:31.89; 4, McFarland, 4:35.58; 5, clinton, 4:40.00; 6, Brodhead.Juda, 4:40.16.
3,200 relay: 1, Jefferson, 11:13.18; 2, Big Foot, 11:40.86; 3, Brodhead/Juda, 11:52.87; 4, McFarland, 12::03.08; 5, Whitewater, 12:07.14.
High jump: 1, Hasse, BT, 5-4; 2, Yates, BrJ, 5-4; 3, Kammer, J, 4-10; 4, Chan, W, 4-10; 5 (tie), Jones, BrJ, Delgado, Ed, and Kilar, W, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1, Pili, McF, 9-0; 2, Howard, J, 9-0; 3 (tie), Caldwell, W, and Tover, W, 8-6; 5, Gillingham, WBF, 8-0; 6, Midthun, BrJ, 8-0.
Long jump: 1, Yates, BrJ, 17-1; 2, Murphy, WBF, 16-11; 3, Yates, BrJ, 15-6; 4, Carollo, W, 15-5; 5, Lindsay, BT, 15-0½; 6, Dettmers, McF, 14-8½.
Triple jump: 1, Murphy, WBF, 35-6; 2, Johnson, J, 32-10½; 3, Carollo, W, 31-8; 4, Chase, ET, 31-3; 5, Jones, BrJ, 31-2½; 6, Lindsay, BT, 30-2.
Shot put: 1, Johnson, J, 38-5; 2, Douglas, C, 32-3; 3, Lueck, WBF, 32-2; 4, Moe, BrJ, 31-1; 5, Fish, BrJ, 29-5; 6, Hansen, C, 29-1.
Discus: 1, Johnson, J, 115-6; 2, Lueck, WBF, 98-5; 3, Schoeller, McF, 95-11; 4, Douglas, C, 88-8; 5, Fish, BrJ, 87-5; 6, Pili, McF, 85-11. At Beloit Turner.
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The first two teams in each sectional advance to state, along with the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
DIVISION 3
MINERAL POINT SECTIONAL
Team scores: Mineral Point 327; Fennimore 334; Lancaster 344; La Crosse Aquinas 346; Wis. Rapids Assumption 352; Cochrane-Fountain City 362; Onalaska Luther 363; Orfordville Parkview 364; Pardeeville 372; Westfield 377; Markesan 405; Princeton/Green Lake 458.
Top five individuals: 1, Kirsch, Lan, 71; 2 (tie), Kroll, MP, and Oswald, OP, 77; 4, Dobbins, LCA, 78; 5, Mitchell, MP, 79.
Individual state qualifiers: Kirsch, Lan, 71; Oswald, OP, 77; Dobbins, LCA, 78.
Mineral Point: Kroll 77; Mitchell 79; Ross 84; C. Workman 87. Fennimore: A. Larson 81; B. Larson 81; Fifrick 83; Gieseke 89..
Area individuals: Schomber, Wisconsin Heights, 99; Pietrzykowski, WH, 103. At Dodge-Point CC, Mineral Point, par 70.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The top four finishers in Flight 1 singles and doubles, along with the champions of Flight 2 singles and doubles, automatically advance to the individual state tournament. Up to 16 additional Division 1 singles players and doubles pairs (eight in Division 2) may be added to the individual field by the State Seeding Committee, with at least one additional qualifier chosen from each sectional. Also, the sectional team champion advances to the team state tournament.
DIVISION 1
MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Memorial 44; Madison West 42; Sun Prairie 18; Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 17; Milton 16; Walworth Big Foot 16; Monona Grove 13; Elkhorn 12; Madison La Follette 11; Stoughton 11; Janesville Craig 7; Oregon 4; Verona 4; Janesville Parker 2.
Automatic state qualifiers: Madison Memorial 3; Madison West 2; Monona Grove 2; Sun Prairie 2; Madison La Follette 1.
No. 1 singles — Championship: Yu, MW, def. Lindwall, MG, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: Yang, ML, def. Kamath, MM, 6-1, 6-4. Semifinals: Yu def. Yang, 6-1, 6-1; Lindwall def. Kamath, 6-1, 7-5. Quarterfinals: Yu def. Sullivan, JC, 6-0, 6-0; Yang def. Rolfs, WBF, 7-5, 6-0; Lindwall def. Billard, FAC, 6-2, 6-0; Kamath def. Benoy, Sto, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 singles — Championship: Gallego, MM, def. Dean, MW, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: Lyons, Sto, def. Peyer, WBF, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8. Semifinals: Dean def. Lyons, 6-1, 6-4; Gallego def. Peyer, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 singles — Championship: T. Kaji, MW, def. Kaldor, MM, 7-5, 6-2. Third place: Olmos, FAC, def. Greenwald, WBF, 6-3, 6-1. Semifinals: T. Kaji def. Omos, 6-0, 6-1; Kaldor def. Greenwald, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4 singles — Championship: Weinbach, MM, def. Thai, MW, 6-2, 6-4. Third place: Minard, JC, def. Gromacki, Elk, 6-1, 6-3. Semifinals: Weinbach def. Minard, 6-0, 6-0; Thai def. Gromacki, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles — Championship: Baldwin/Vilwock, SP, def. Frey/Mathur, MM, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Third place: Walsh/Nelson, MG, def. Herrmann/J. Kaji, MW, 6-4, 6-3. Semifinals: Baldwin/Vilwock def. Herrmann/Kaji, 6-4, 6-1; Frey/Mathur def. Nelson/Walsh, 6-3, 6-4. Quarterfinals: Baldwin/Vilwock def. Fenner/Jensen, FAC, 6-0, 6-1; Herrmann/Kaji def. Dunk/Mallon, Mil, 6-2, 6-4; Frey/Mathur def. Christenson/Webster, Elk, 6-2, 6-1; Nelson/Walsh def. Dugan//Schreier, Sto, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles — Championship: Spence/Helmenstine, SP, def. Li/Nguyen, MM, 6-2, 7-6 (4). This place: Obershaw/Eithun, Mil, def. Jimenez/Jordan, Elk, 7-6 (11), 6-3. Semifinals: Spence/Helmenstine def. Jimenez/Jordan, 6-1, 6-0; Li/Nguyen def. Eithun/Obershaw, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles — Championship: Walsh/Alban, MW, def. Jing/Yao, MM, 6-3, 6-2. Third place: Kablar/Roddy, Mil, def. Valadez/Yang, FAC, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Semifinals: Jing/Yao def. Valadez/Yang, 6-0, 6-0; Alban/Walsh def. Roddy/Kablar, 6-0, 6-2. At Quann Park.
DIVISION 2
EAST TROY SECTIONAL
Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 51; Madison Edgewood 40; East Troy 34; Viroqua 26; Watertown Luther Prep 17; McFarland 16; Edgerton 10; Monroe 8; Whitewater 8; Jefferson 4; Delavan-Darien 4; Hartland University Lake 2; Mauston 0.
Automatic state qualifiers: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4; Madison Edgewood 2; East Troy 1; Monroe 1; Viroqua 1; Watertown Luther Prep 1.
No. 1 singles — Championship: Sviatoslavsky, ME, def. Lindow, ET, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: McCaffery, WCM, def. Guse, WLP, 6-0, 6-0. Semifinals: Sviatoslavsky def. McCaffery, 6-1, 6-0; Lindow def. Guse, 6-0, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Sviatoslavsky def. Xia, HUL, default; McCaffery def. Kenyon, Vir, 6-1, 6-0; Guse def. Anderson, Edger, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3; Lindow def. Pederson, McF, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Championship: Latus, WCM, def. Brehm, Et, 6-0, 6-3. Third place: Maloney, Me, def. Buros, Vir, 6-1, 6-3. Semifinals: Brehm def. Maloney, 6-0, 6-1; Latus def. Buros, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Championship: Paullin, ET, def. Szada, WCM, 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Kane, Vir, def. Bautista, ME, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Semifinals: Szada def. Bautista, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Paullin def. Kane, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Championship: Ramthun, WCM, def. Wheeler, ME, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Third place: Edwards, ET, def. Pimental, McF, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3. Semifinals: Wheeler def. Edwards, 6-3, 6-2; Ramthun def. Pimental, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Championship: Korb/Carson, WCM, def. Frehner/Roidt, Monr, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: Katerov/Buchner, ME, def. Jerdee/Gillen, Vir, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. Semifinals: Frehner/Roidt def. Jerdee/Gillen, 6-3, 6-4; Korb/Carson def. Katerov/Buchner, 6-3, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Frehner/Roidt def. Wence/Stevenson, WW, 6-1, 7-5; Jerdee/Gillen def. Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, 6-4, 6-1; Katerov/Buchner def. Maternowski/Stoner, 6-1, 6-3; Korb/Carson def. Snyder/Templeton, McF, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles — Championship: Horder/Adamson, WCM, def. Sprinkman/Powless, ME, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Third place: Roecker/Crass, WLP, def. Mishler/Conaway, Vir, 6-3, 6-3. Semifinals: Sprinkman/Powless def. Roecker/Crass, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Adamson/Horder def. Conaway/Mishler, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3 doubles — Championship: Beres/Fox, WCM, def. Rossow/Kozier, ME, 6-3, 6-1. Third place: Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Tubbin/Devine, Vir, 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals: Rossow/Kozier def. Murphy/Malloy, 6-2, 6-3; Beres/Fox def. Tubbin/Devine, 6-0, 6-0. At East Troy HS.