Prep sports: Sun Prairie holds off Madison Memorial in Big Eight baseball first-place battle

In a back-and-forth battle for first place in the Big Eight Conference baseball race, Sun Prairie had just enough offense and defense to forge a 9-8 victory over host Madison Memorial on Friday.

The Cardinals (17-1, 13-1 Big Eight), ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by the state coaches, broke loose for a five-run sixth inning to take a 9-2 lead, keyed by a two-RBI single by Carson Shepard.

But Memorial scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and three more in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game. Cardinals relief pitcher Josh Caron got a strikeout with the tying run on third base to end the game.

Shepard and Dustin Radlund each had three hits for Sun Prairie. Tyler Schmitt had three singles for Memorial.

Craig 14, La Follette 6

The visiting Cougars (10-8, 8-7 Big Eight) scored seven runs in the final four innings to pull away from the Lancers (5-9, 5-9). Jake Schaffner and Jack Adams each had four hits for Janesville Craig.

Beaver Dam 9, Mount Horeb 3