Prep sports: Sun Prairie baseball team sprints out of the blocks to open its season with a victory

Baraboo 8, DeForest 7

Payton Steiner went 4-for-6 with a run, a triple, three singles and four RBIs to help the Thunderbirds defeat the visiting Norskies. Riley Wyeth added another two runs for Baraboo. Mason Kirchberg led DeForest with two runs, and Brogan Hicks added another run with two RBIs. Zack Gaffney took the mound for five innings and totaled three strikeouts for the Thunderbirds.

Sauk Prairie 2, Portage 1 (8)

Brenden Larsen hit a two-out single to center in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Adam Hutter with the winning run as the Eagles beat the visiting Warriors. Sauk’s Noah Frey gave up only one earned run in six innings of work, striking out six. Cooper Roberts and Andrew Kopfhamer had two hits each for Portage.

Mount Horeb 6, Reedsburg 5

Charlie Bogue went 4-for-4, including a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, to lift the host Vikings over the Beavers in Badger North Conference play. Mitchell Hellenbrand worked six innings to earn the pitching victory. Reedsburg’s Hunter Wais homered and Sawyer Molitor hit a single and double.

Watertown 7, Madison Edgewood 2