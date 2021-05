Prep sports: Stoughton's rushing game too much for Notre Dame in spring football finale

New Berlin Eisenhower 10-7, Baraboo 9-16

In the first game, the visiting Lions (2-5) scored eight runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Thunderbirds (4-3). In the second game, Payton Steiner went 4-for-4 and had four RBIs to help Baraboo win.

Union Grove 6-7, Middleton 2-3

In the first game, Isaiah Cerfus hit a home run and a double to lead the visiting Broncos (7-0) past the Cardinals (4-2). Easton Zempel and Erik Pongratz each hit a single and a double for Middleton. Cerfus homered again in the second game.

Sauk Prairie 5, Lodi 2

The host Eagles (4-2) scored four first-inning runs and never lost the lead in a victory over the Blue Devils (1-2). Sauk’s Noah Frey struck out six and allowed one earned run in a complete game. Brenden Larsen and Kurtis Price drove in two runs each.

Deerfield 7-8, Williams Bay 5-0

Jackson Drobac went 3-for-3 and scored three runs to help Deerfield win the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game Cal Fisher hit a pair of doubles to help Deerfield (6-1, 5-0 Trailways) earn a win in the five inning game against Williams Bay (2-5, 0-4).