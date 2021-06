Prep sports: Sauk Prairie girls soccer team redefines a perfect regular season

The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team is headed into the WIAA postseason with an undefeated record and the No. 8 ranking in the Division 2 state coaches’ poll.

The Eagles completed an 11-0-0 regular season on Saturday with a 6-0 victory over visiting Platteville/Lancaster. Sauk Prairie achieved a true rarity: It did not allow a single goal throughout the season, outsourcing opponents by a combined 75-0.

The Eagles got two goals and an assist from Jenna Pistono against the Hillmen (9-2). Olivia Paukner, Katelyn Fishnick and Naomi Breunig each contributed one goal and one assist. Ellery Apel scored the opening goal.

On Thursday, Sauk Prairie claimed its first Badger North Conference title since 2003 with a 1-0 victory over league runner-up Waunakee.

The Eagles earned the No. 1 seeding in their half of the Marshfield sectional and will open tournament play 7 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against eighth-seeded Merrill (0-11). If Sauk Prairie wins, it will play at home on Saturday against No. 4-seeded Reedsburg or No. 5 Wausau East.

