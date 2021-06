Prep sports: Reedsburg boys golf team earns WIAA Division 1 sectional berth

Trailways South Conference

The host Deerfield boys won nine of 18 events and scored 154 points to top runner-up Palmyra-Eagle’s 81 in the divisional meet. Junior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles (16.34 seconds), the 300 hurdles (:41.77) and the long jump (18-1) for the Demons, and junior Vincent Mancheski won the shot put (42-10) and sicsus (119-1½). Madison Country Day’s co-op took third.

Deerfield also won the girls meet with 112 points, followed by Johnson Creek with 90 and Country Day with 73.5. Sophomore Steffi Siewert won the 100 dash (:13.00), the 200 (:27.28) and the long jump (15-7) for Deerfield, and Evie Mikkelson won the shot put (31-11) and discus (89-11).

Boys tennis

Waunakee 7, Baraboo 0

The Warriors lost only one game in four singles matches on their way to a road sweep of the Thunderbirds in a Badger Conference dual.

Edgewood 5, Fort/Cambridge 2