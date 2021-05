Prep sports: Quinn Faust clears the path to a perfect finish for unbeaten Lodi football team

River Valley 11-10, Stoughton 1-4

A five-run fourth inning lifted the host Blackhawks to an 11-1 victory over the Vikings in the first game of a doubleheader. Miranda Reich went 3-for-4 and Brooke Anderson homered for the winners. Stoughton’s Savanna Jemilo hit a single and double. In the second game, Delaney Milanowski went 4-for-4 and scored three times to lead River Valley to a 10-4 win.

Brodhead 2-4, McFarland 0-3

McKenna Young pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 13, as Brodhead took a 2-0 victory on the way to a Rock Valley Conference sweep of the Spartans. Alexcia Johnson had two hits for McFarland. The Spartans took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth of the second game, but Brodhead rallied for a 4-3 win. Brynne Bien doubled for McFarland.

Evansville 15-12, Clinton 14-10