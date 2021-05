Prep sports: Olivia Hebert's seventh-inning home gives Middleton a 1-0 victory over Memorial

Olivia Hebert hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to give the Middleton softball team a 1-0 victory over Madison Memorial in Big Eight Conference play.

Ellie Buza scattered six hits and struck out 10 to earn the win for the Cardinals (9-1, 4-0 Big Eight). For Memorial (3-2, 3-2), Andrea Jaskowiak struck out 14 batters and yielded three hits.

Janesville Craig 11, Verona 9

The host Cougars (3-3, 3-2 Big Eight) scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to hand the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) their first league loss.

Bella Vitaioli and Josie Rammer homered, and Abby Humphrey had three hits for Craig. Hilary Blomberg homered for Verona.

Sun Prairie 14, Madison East 0

Freshman Tayler Baker pitched a five-inning no-hitter, allowing the Cardinals (5-3, 3-2) to shut out the Purgolders (3-3, 3-3). Ellie Rademacher went 3-for-4, with a double, and drove in five runs. Stella Ewoldt hit a homer in the top of the fourth inning.

Beloit Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 2