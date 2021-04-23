Prep sports: Middleton girls attack Blackwolf Run to win high-powered Sheboygan North Quad

The Middleton girls golf team was even better the second time around Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valley course on Friday.

After taking a big first-round lead after Thursday’s first round of the Sheboygan North Quad, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state team champion Cardinals improved their second-day team score by 11 strokes to forge a 27-stroke victory over Bay Port in the four-team meet.

Middleton’s four-player score of 319-308-627 topped Bay Port’s 654 — even though the Pirates’ Jo Baranczyk, a two-time WIAA state individual champion headed to play next season at North Dakota State, shot a 4-under-par 68 on Friday to finish at 144.

At the same time as the girls quad meet, a 35-team boys tournament also was held. The Middleton girls’ team score would have placed fourth in the final boys team standings — and Baranczyk’s individual score was better than all the boys players.

Senior Glenna Sanderson shot 76 to lead Middleton with a 153, and Ellie Frisch shot 75 to finish at 154. Sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 on Friday for a 159 total.

Boys golf

Sheboygan North Invitational