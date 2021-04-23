Prep sports: Middleton girls attack Blackwolf Run to win high-powered Sheboygan North Quad

The Middleton girls golf team was even better the second time around Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valley course on Friday.
After taking a big first-round lead after Thursday’s first round of the Sheboygan North Quad, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state team champion Cardinals improved their second-day team score by 11 strokes to forge a 27-stroke victory over Bay Port in the four-team meet.
Middleton’s four-player score of 319-308-627 topped Bay Port’s 654 — even though the Pirates’ Jo Baranczyk, a two-time WIAA state individual champion headed to play next season at North Dakota State, shot a 4-under-par 68 on Friday to finish at 144.
At the same time as the girls quad meet, a 35-team boys tournament also was held. The Middleton girls’ team score would have placed fourth in the final boys team standings — and Baranczyk’s individual score was better than all the boys players.
Senior Glenna Sanderson shot 76 to lead Middleton with a 153, and Ellie Frisch shot 75 to finish at 154. Sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 on Friday for a 159 total.
Boys golf
Sheboygan North Invitational
The Middleton boys turned in a four-player team score of 15-over-par 303 at Blackwolf Run to finish second in the 37-team boys field with a two-day total of 618. Wales Kettle Moraine won the team title, shooting 301 to finish at 610. Waunakee finished fifth at 663.
Senior Jacob Beckman shot 149 to lead the Cardinals, after shooting 75 on Friday. Junior Alec Sosnowski finished at 154, freshman Dain Johnson shot 155 and sophomore Robby Warda shot 160. All three had rounds of 76 on Friday.
Freshman K.C. Nickel led Waunakee with a 158 total after shooting 78 on Friday. Madison Edgewood finished eighth at 328, led by Alex Weiss with a 162 after an 80 on Friday. Sun Prairie was 24th at 378, led by sophomore Tyler Schick’s 168 after an 83 on Friday.
Reedsburg Invitational
The Lodi boys dominated the 10-team Division 2 field in Friday’s meet at Reedsburg Country Club, scoring 331 for a 31-stroke margin over runner-up Dodgeville. Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch won medalist honors in the division with a 2-over-par 72. Lodi was led by Brian Meitzner’s 78.
In Division 1, Holmen shot 308 for a three-stroke victory over Onalaska, with Oregon in third place at 324 and the host Beavers fourth at 325. Onalaska’s Max Breiling shot 71 for medalist honors, and three Holmen players shot 76 or better. Oregon’s Nicholas Kipp shot 74. For Reedsburg, Brett Crary shot 75 and Nic Nobbe 76.
Milton 157, Monona Grove 164
The Red Hawks narrowly defeated the Silver Eagles in Friday’s Badger Conference matchup. Brett Wieland led the way for the Red Hawks, shooting an even par 36 at The Oaks Country Club. Friday’s win marked the Red Hawks’ second consecutive victory.
Cross country
Madison City Meet
Madison West won both the boys and girls team titles after a three-team, 5,000-meter race at Lake Farm Park. The West boys beat out East by a 41-43 margin despite East taking the top three spots, led by senior Fin Hanson’s winning time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds. John Lee was West’s top finisher, fourth in 17:16. The West girls won 19-44 over Memorial, taking eight of the top nine spots, led by junior Genevieve Nashold’s winning time of 18:38. Senior Natalie Rhodes placed second for Memorial at 20:13.
Boys soccer
DeForest 2, Mount Horeb 1
Owen Chambers broke a tie with a last-minute goal to lift the visiting Norskies past the Vikings. Mount Horeb senior Sam Severson scored the game's first goal early in the second half. DeForest quickly tied it on a goal from Blake Olson before Chambers' game-winner.