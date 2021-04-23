 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Middleton girls attack Blackwolf Run to win high-powered Sheboygan North Quad
Prep sports: Middleton girls attack Blackwolf Run to win high-powered Sheboygan North Quad

The Middleton girls golf team was even better the second time around Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valley course on Friday.

After taking a big first-round lead after Thursday’s first round of the Sheboygan North Quad, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state team champion Cardinals improved their second-day team score by 11 strokes to forge a 27-stroke victory over Bay Port in the four-team meet.

Middleton’s four-player score of 319-308-627 topped Bay Port’s 654 — even though the Pirates’ Jo Baranczyk, a two-time WIAA state individual champion headed to play next season at North Dakota State, shot a 4-under-par 68 on Friday to finish at 144.

At the same time as the girls quad meet, a 35-team boys tournament also was held. The Middleton girls’ team score would have placed fourth in the final boys team standings — and Baranczyk’s individual score was better than all the boys players.

Senior Glenna Sanderson shot 76 to lead Middleton with a 153, and Ellie Frisch shot 75 to finish at 154. Sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 on Friday for a 159 total.

Boys golf

Sheboygan North Invitational

The Middleton boys turned in a four-player team score of 15-over-par 303 at Blackwolf Run to finish second in the 37-team boys field with a two-day total of 618. Wales Kettle Moraine won the team title, shooting 301 to finish at 610. Waunakee finished fifth at 663.

Senior Jacob Beckman shot 149 to lead the Cardinals, after shooting 75 on Friday. Junior Alec Sosnowski finished at 154, freshman Dain Johnson shot 155 and sophomore Robby Warda shot 160. All three had rounds of 76 on Friday.

Freshman K.C. Nickel led Waunakee with a 158 total after shooting 78 on Friday. Madison Edgewood finished eighth at 328, led by Alex Weiss with a 162 after an 80 on Friday. Sun Prairie was 24th at 378, led by sophomore Tyler Schick’s 168 after an 83 on Friday.

Reedsburg Invitational

The Lodi boys dominated the 10-team Division 2 field in Friday’s meet at Reedsburg Country Club, scoring 331 for a 31-stroke margin over runner-up Dodgeville. Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch won medalist honors in the division with a 2-over-par 72. Lodi was led by Brian Meitzner’s 78.

In Division 1, Holmen shot 308 for a three-stroke victory over Onalaska, with Oregon in third place at 324 and the host Beavers fourth at 325. Onalaska’s Max Breiling shot 71 for medalist honors, and three Holmen players shot 76 or better. Oregon’s Nicholas Kipp shot 74. For Reedsburg, Brett Crary shot 75 and Nic Nobbe 76.

Milton 157, Monona Grove 164

The Red Hawks narrowly defeated the Silver Eagles in Friday’s Badger Conference matchup. Brett Wieland led the way for the Red Hawks, shooting an even par 36 at The Oaks Country Club. Friday’s win marked the Red Hawks’ second consecutive victory.

Cross country

Madison City Meet

Madison West won both the boys and girls team titles after a three-team, 5,000-meter race at Lake Farm Park. The West boys beat out East by a 41-43 margin despite East taking the top three spots, led by senior Fin Hanson’s winning time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds. John Lee was West’s top finisher, fourth in 17:16. The West girls won 19-44 over Memorial, taking eight of the top nine spots, led by junior Genevieve Nashold’s winning time of 18:38. Senior Natalie Rhodes placed second for Memorial at 20:13.

Boys soccer

DeForest 2, Mount Horeb 1

Owen Chambers broke a tie with a last-minute goal to lift the visiting Norskies past the Vikings. Mount Horeb senior Sam Severson scored the game's first goal early in the second half. DeForest quickly tied it on a goal from Blake Olson before Chambers' game-winner.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Friday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 2, MOUNT HOREB 1

DeForest*0*2* —*2

Mount Horeb*0*1* —*1

Second half — MH: Severson, 55:23; D: Olson, 60:55; Chambers (Roessel), 89:22.

Saves: D (McCloskey) 0; MH (Aiken) 2.

Thursday’s late scores

Badger Conference

Oregon 13, Monroe 0

Stoughton 3, Milton 1

Non-conference

RIPON 1, COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 0

Ripon*1*0* —*1

Columbus/Poynette*0*0* —*0

First half — Banerjee, 20:00.

Saves: R (Gilfillan) 4; CP (Meinholz) 7.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area summary

MADISON CITY MEET

Team scores: Madison West 41, Madison East 43, Madison Memorial 48.

Top three individuals: 1, Hanson, ME, 16:52; 2, Oser, ME, 16:53; 3, Beilfuss, ME, 17:05.

Madison West: 4, Lee 17:16; 7, Brown 17:25; 9, Valley 17:43; 10, Temple 17:48; 11, Treiber 17:53. Madison East: 1, Hanson 16:52; 2, Oser 16:53; 3, Beilfuss 17:05; 19, McDowell 18:33; 20, Coleman 18:40. Madison Memorial: 5, Zarov 17:18.0; 6, Anthony 17:18.1; 8, Sakk 17:35; 15, Gammie 18:16; 16, Rafferty 18:17. At Lake Farm County Park, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area summary

MADISON CITY MEET

Team scores: Madison West 19, Madison Memorial 44, Madison East 85, Madison La Follette inc. Top three individuals: 1, Nashold, MW, 18:38; 2, Rhodes, MM, 20:13; 3, Greblo, MW, 20:27. Madison West: 1, Nashold 18:38; 3, Greblo 20:27; 4, Wallace 20:46; 5, Nieds 21:12; 6, Sloan 21:13. Madison Memorial: 2, Rhodes 20:13; 10, Brunner 21:41; 11, Crowe 21:50; 13, Walz 22:25; 17, Dykstra 22:45. Madison East: 26, Gillian-Daniel 23:55; 28, Reiner 24:10; 31, Keckhaver 24:38; 35, Quinn 25:19; 36, Stephens 25:57. At Lake Farm County Park, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS GOLF

Friday’s area results

SHEBOYGAN NORTH QUAD

Second of two days

Team scores: Middleton 319-308-627; Bay Port 340-314-654; Sheboygan North 355-374-729; De Pere 427-387-814.

Top five individuals: 1, Baranczyk, BP, 76-68-144; 2, Sanderson, Mid, 77-76-153; 3, Frisch, Mid, 79-75-154; 4, Wittstock, SN, 78-78-156; 5, Dudra, BP, 85-74-159.

Middleton: Sanderson 77-76-153, Frisch 79-75-154, Beckman 78-81-159, Cressman 85-76-161. At Black Wolf Run Meadow Valley Course, Kohler, par 72.

BOYS GOLF

Friday’s area results

Badger Conference

MILTON 157, MONONA GROVE 164

Individual winner: Wieland, Mil, 36.

Milton: Wieland 36, Klein 39, Riley 40, Wuetrich 42. Monona Grove: Frederickson 37, Hibner 39, Bracken 42, Lofgren 46. At The Oaks GC, Cottage Grove, par 36.

Non-conference

SHEBOYGAN NORTH INVITATIONAL

Second of two days

Team scores: Wales Kettle Moraine 309-301-610; Middleton 315-303 618; Mequon Homestead 319-306-625; Milwaukee Marquette 326-335-661; Waunakee 329-334-663; De Pere 340-324-664; Sheboygan North 337-330-667; Madison Edgewood 342-328-669; Wauwatosa East 341-332-673; Green Bay Notre Dame 346-334-680; Germantown 342-339-681; Slinger 345-341-686; Menomonee Falls 354-337-691; Lake Geneva Badger 342-355-697; Mukwonago 351-348-699; Sussex Hamilton 356-345-701; Brookfield Central 342-360-702; Ashwaubenon 340-363-703; Bay Port 372-335-717; Plymouth 371-363-734; Kaukauna 372-363-735; Rice Lake 373-369-742; Neenah 379-377-756; Sun Prairie 382-378-760; Hartford 395-371-766; Stevens Point 384-391-775; Fond du Lac 391-391-782; Sheboygan South 413-382-795; Green Bay Preble 388-409-797; West Bend East 395-411-806; Waukesha South 417-404-821; West Bend West 413-415-828; Glendale Nicolet 420-414-834; Manitowoc 436-411-847; Kewaskum 497-492-989.

Top 10 individuals: 1, Pausha, WKM, 76-69-145; 2, Mueller, MH, 73-75-148; 3, Beckman, Mid, 74-75-149; 4, Vinopal, WKM, 75-75-150; 5, Hemauer, Marq, 75-77-152; 6 (tie), Raimer, Sli, 74-79-153; Cain, WKM, 75-78-153; 8 (tie), Ladd, MH, 80-74-154; Sosnowski, Mid, 78-76-154; 10 (tie), Weisenberger, DP, 79-76-155; Johnson, Mid, 79-76-155; Darling, GBND, 78-77-155.

Wales Kettle Moraine: Pausha 76-69-145, Vinopal 75-75-150, Cain 75-78-153, Koenig 83-79-162. Middleton: Beckman 74-75-149; Sosnowski 78-76-154; Johnson 79-76-155; Warda 84-76-160. Madison Edgewood: Weiss 82-80-162; Arndt 84-83-167; Deang 88-82-170; Yesbeck 87-83-170. Waunakee: Nickel 80-78-158; Keenan 85-82-167; Brud 85-83-168; Meganck 84-88-172. Sun Prairie: Schick 85-83-168; Oehrlein 98-98-196; Hollfelder 96-102-198; Draws 97-101-198. At Black Wolf Run, Meadow Valley Course, Kohler, par 72.

REEDSBURG INVITATIONAL

Division 1

Team scores: Holmen 308, Onalaska 311, Oregon 324, Reedsburg 325, Sparta 348, Dodgeville 362, La Crosse Aquinas 364, Sauk Prairie 370, Baraboo 372, DeForest 407, Portage 418.

Top five individuals: 1, Breiling, ON, 71; 2, Lietzau SP, 73; 3, Kipp, OR, 74; 4 Evenson, H, 74; Crary, RE, 75.

Holmen: Evenson,75; Durjs 75; Taebel 76; Rhoades 83; Gault 87. Baraboo: Gibbs 82; Mahoney 95; Hamm 100; Bullock 99; Stelling 111. DeForest: Kuluvar 100; Busakeiwicz 91; Rupert 117; Edge 110; Salazar 106. Onalaska: Degactano 83; Breiling 71; Kramer 78; Breit 79; Hubbard 88. Oregon: Kipp 74; Thysse 79; McCorkie 86; Martin 91; Reider 85. Portage: Janisch 93; Schieber 107; Straka 115; Beckett 162. Reedsburg: Crary 75; Bestor 83; Nobbe 76; Schneider 91; Feller 103. Sauk Prairie: LaCour 108; Kirner 90; Ballweg 92; Humar 94; Dictman 94.

Division 2

Team scores: Lodi 331, Dodgeville 362, La Crosse Aquinas 364, Platteville 382, Wisconsin Dells 391, River Valley 392, Lancaster 398, Osseo-Fairchild 408, Richland Center 411, Wonewoc-Center Hillsboro 525.

Top five individuals: 1, Kirsch LA, 72; 2, Meitzner 78; 3, Tremelling, D 81; 4, Swift, LAC, 82; 5, Dorrins, LAC, 85; 5, Bradley, D, 85.

Lodi: Clark, 81; Thoeny 82; Meitzner 78; Baron 90; Beld 97. River Valley: E. Johnson 86; Price 99; Their 106; Fields 101; Snow 111. At Reedsburg CC, par 72.

Thursday’s late results

CAPITOL CONFERENCE MINI-MEET

Team scores: Lodi 170; Cambridge 174; Lakeside Lutheran 198; Luther Prep 200; Belleville/Monticello 219; Columbus 226; Lake Mills 231; Wisconsin Heights 232; New Glarus inc.

Top five individuals: Baron, Lo, 40; Toepfer, LM, 41; Clark, Lo, 42; Meitzner, Lo, 42; Buckman, Ca., 42.

Cambridge: Buckmann 42, Nottested 43, Farruggio 44, Nikolay 45. Columbus: Vick 51, Hemling 52, Erdmann 59, Dawson 64. Lake Mills: Toepfer 41, Kleinfeld 56, Ruttebusch 59, Patton 75. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 45, Meland 49, Popp 52, Deavers 53. Lodi: Baron 40, Clark 42, Meitzner 42, Thoeny 46. Watertown Luther Prep: Wilke 46, Boggs 50, DeBruin 51, Beckelhaupt 53. Monticello/Bellleville: Smith 52, Nolden 52, Cribben 57, Grossen 58. New Glarus: Amett 53. Wisconsin Heights: Pietrzykowski 55, Holcomb 59, A. Robinson 59, M. Robinson 59. At Watertown CC, par 34.

