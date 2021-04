Prep sports: Middleton boys golf team opens its season with a strong showing at Blackwolf Run

The spring boys golf season opened on Thursday, and Middleton made the most of its first day of action.

The Cardinals played their way to second place after the opening round of the two-day Sheboygan North Invitational at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valley Course in Kohler.

Senior Jacob Beckman shot 2-over-par 74, junior Alec Sosnowski shot 78 and freshman Dain Johnson had a 79 for the Cardinals, who ended the day six strokes behind leader Wales Kettle Moraine in the 34-team field.

Waunakee was in fourth place after shooting 334, led by freshman K.C. Nickel’s 80. Sun Prairie shot 382 to stand in a tie for 21st place.

Monona Grove Invitational

Milwaukee Marquette beat out 14 other schools at The Oaks in Cottage Grove with a four-player team score of 319. The host Silver Eagles finished second at 338, paced by Jacob Frederickson’s 2-under-par 70. The meet medalist was Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder, who shot 4-under 68.

Girls golf

Sheboygan North Quad