Prep sports: Memorial track teams sweep boys, girls titles in Madison City Meet

Madison Memorial swept the boys and girls track and field titles in the Madison City Meet, a gathering of the city’s four public schools on Monday at La Follette.

The Memorial boys won eight of 18 events and scored 143 points, topping La Follette’s 92. The Spartans won 12 events in the girls meet and totaled 188 points, almost triple West’s second-place total of 68.

In the boys meet, Memorial senior Cameron Ketarkus won the 100-meter dash (:11.31) and the 200 (:23.02). In the girls meet, Memorial senior Jenai Miller won the 100 (:13.42) and 400 (1:02.78), and Emerson Myers won the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (32-3).

La Follette senior Will Ward won the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (42-10) in the boys meet, and senior Evelyn Walker won the shot put (38-10) and discus (120-1) in the girls meet.

Baseball

Memorial 8, La Follette 2

Zak Jessup pitched six innings, only giving up five hits to allow the Spartans (8-2, 8-2 Big Eight) to take the victory over the Lancers (4-6, 4-6). Jayden Bott tripled for Madison Memorial, driving in three runs. Grady Roth hit a triple for La Follette.

Craig 11, Memorial 2