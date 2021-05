Prep sports: Matthew Amrhein stars on the mound and at the plate as McFarland rolls

Softball

McFarland 10, East Troy 5

Junior Brooklyn Judd and senior Morgan Butler hit two doubles each to lead an 11-hit attack as the host Spartans beat the Trojans. Sophomore Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game, striking out four.

Brodhead 7, Evansville 1

The visiting Cardinals scored in four of the final five innings to emerge victorious over the Devils. McKenna Young allowed three hits and struck out 14 over seven innings for Brodhead.

Edgerton 10, Whitewater 6

The visiting Whippets scored five runs in the seventh inning but couldn't complete the comeback against the Crimson Tide. Carly Rebman went 2-for-3 with a double for Edgerton.

River Valley 12,

Sauk Prairie 1 (5)

The host Blackhawks pushed across 12 runs in the first four innings to take a non-conference win over the Eagles. Delaney Milanowski went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs for River Valley. Olivia Breunig’s first-inning home run was Sauk Prairie’s only base hit.

Deerfield 5, Dodgeland 2