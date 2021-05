Prep sports: Madison Foley's early goal enough to lift Edgewood girls soccer team over Stoughton

Madison Foley scored a goal just 2 minutes, 6 seconds into play Tuesday, and that was all her Madison Edgewood girls soccer team needed to take a 1-0 victory over visiting Stoughton in Badger South Conference play.

Stella Raichle assisted on the goal for the Crusaders (2-2 overall, 2-0 Badger South) against the Vikings (1-5, 0-4).

Monona Grove 3, Watertown 1

The Silver Eagles (4-1-1, 4-0 Badger South) scored all three of their goals in the first half to beat the host Goslings (3-2, 2-1). Megan Kohrt tallied a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Kailey Adamski saved five shots.

Madison West 4, Janesville Craig 0

The host Regents (2-1-1, 2-1-1 Big Eight) scored three goals in the first half as they rolled past the Cougars (3-4, 2-2). Kate Aman-Livicky assisted on two goals.

Madison East 6, Madison La Follette 0

The Purgolders (2-2, 2-2 Big Eight) shut out the Lancers (0-4, 0-4) as senior Clara Fesemyer scored two goals and had an assist.

Memorial 10, Parker 0